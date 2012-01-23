WHAT TO LOOK FOR – A LOOK BACK

A look back at the AFC and NFC Championship weekend.

Jan 23, 2012 at 08:40 AM
NFL Public Relations

BRADY BUNCH OF RECORDS: New England quarterback TOM BRADYcompleted 22 of 36 passes (61.1 percent) for 239 yards in the Patriots' 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Brady has passed for 5,009 yards in his postseason career, the fourth-most in NFL playoff history after surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback JOHN ELWAYon Sunday.

The most postseason passing yards in NFL history:

PLAYER

POSTSEASON PASSING YARDS

Brett Favre

5,855

Joe Montana

5,772

Peyton Manning

5,389

*Tom Brady

5,009

John Elway

4,964

Dan Marino

4,510

*Advanced to Super Bowl XLVI

Brady owns a 16-5 record (.762) in his postseason career. His 16 wins are tied for the most in NFL postseason history with Pro Football Hall of Famer JOE MONTANA (16).

The starting quarterbacks with the most playoff wins in NFL history:

QUARTERBACK

TEAM(S)

PLAYOFF WINS

*Tom Brady

New England Patriots

16

Joe Montana

San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

16

Terry Bradshaw

Pittsburgh Steelers

14

John Elway

Denver Broncos

14

Brett Favre

Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

13

*Advanced to Super Bowl XLVI

-- NFL --

ON THE ROAD AGAIN:With the New York Giants' 20-17 overtime win at San Francisco, Giants quarterback ELI MANNING has a 7-3 career postseason record, including a 5-1 record on the road. Manning claimed his fifth postseason road win on Sunday night, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famers LEN DAWSON (four) and ROGER STAUBACH(four), JAKE DELHOMME(four), MARK SANCHEZ (four) and JOE FLACCO (four) for the most playoff victories on the road in NFL history.

-- NFL --

HEAD OF THE CLASS: Including the win in this past Sunday's AFC Championship game, New England Patriots head coach BILL BELICHICK has compiled a 17-6 record (.739) in his postseason career. Belichick (17) is tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer JOE GIBBS(17) for the third-most playoff wins in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers TOM LANDRY and DON SHULA.

The head coaches with the most playoff wins in NFL history:

HEAD COACH

TEAM(S)

PLAYOFF WINS

Tom Landry

Dallas Cowboys

20

Don Shula

Baltimore Colts, Miami Dolphins

19

*Bill Belichick

Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots

17

Joe Gibbs

Washington Redskins

17

Chuck Noll

Pittsburgh Steelers

16

*Advanced to Super Bowl XLVI

-- NFL --

SUPER COMBINATION:Coupled with this year's AFC Championship, New England head coach BILL BELICHICKand quarterback TOM BRADYearned a berth in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis. It will mark their fifth Super Bowl appearance together, the most by a head coach-quarterback duo in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

The head coach-quarterback combinations with the most Super Bowl appearances:

QUARTERBACK

HEAD COACH

TEAM

SUPER BOWL APPEARANCES

Tom Brady

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots*

*5

Roger Staubach

Tom Landry

Dallas Cowboys

4

Jim Kelly

Marv Levy

Buffalo Bills

4

Terry Bradshaw

Chuck Noll

Pittsburgh Steelers

4

*Includes Super Bowl XLVI

-- NFL --

POSTSEASON SUCCESS: In back-to-back weeks, the New York Giants claimed playoff wins on the road to reach Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.

New York head coach TOM COUGHLIN recorded his seventh playoff victory on the road in the Giants' victory at San Francisco, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer TOM LANDRY(seven) for the most postseason road wins by a head coach in NFL history.

The coaches with the most postseason road wins in NFL history:

HEAD COACH

POSTSEASON ROAD VICTORIES

Tom Coughlin

7

Tom Landry

7

Joe Gibbs

5

Many tied

4

Advertising