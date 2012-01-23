WHAT TO LOOK FOR – A LOOK BACK

BRADY BUNCH OF RECORDS: New England quarterback TOM BRADYcompleted 22 of 36 passes (61.1 percent) for 239 yards in the Patriots' 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Brady has passed for 5,009 yards in his postseason career, the fourth-most in NFL playoff history after surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback JOHN ELWAYon Sunday.
The most postseason passing yards in NFL history:
|
PLAYER
|
POSTSEASON PASSING YARDS
|
Brett Favre
|
5,855
|
Joe Montana
|
5,772
|
Peyton Manning
|
5,389
|
*Tom Brady
|
5,009
|
John Elway
|
4,964
|
Dan Marino
|
4,510
|
*Advanced to Super Bowl XLVI
Brady owns a 16-5 record (.762) in his postseason career. His 16 wins are tied for the most in NFL postseason history with Pro Football Hall of Famer JOE MONTANA (16).
The starting quarterbacks with the most playoff wins in NFL history:
|
QUARTERBACK
|
TEAM(S)
|
PLAYOFF WINS
|
*Tom Brady
|
New England Patriots
|
16
|
Joe Montana
|
San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs
|
16
|
Terry Bradshaw
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
14
|
John Elway
|
Denver Broncos
|
14
|
Brett Favre
|
Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
|
13
|
*Advanced to Super Bowl XLVI
ON THE ROAD AGAIN:With the New York Giants' 20-17 overtime win at San Francisco, Giants quarterback ELI MANNING has a 7-3 career postseason record, including a 5-1 record on the road. Manning claimed his fifth postseason road win on Sunday night, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famers LEN DAWSON (four) and ROGER STAUBACH(four), JAKE DELHOMME(four), MARK SANCHEZ (four) and JOE FLACCO (four) for the most playoff victories on the road in NFL history.
HEAD OF THE CLASS: Including the win in this past Sunday's AFC Championship game, New England Patriots head coach BILL BELICHICK has compiled a 17-6 record (.739) in his postseason career. Belichick (17) is tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer JOE GIBBS(17) for the third-most playoff wins in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers TOM LANDRY and DON SHULA.
The head coaches with the most playoff wins in NFL history:
|
HEAD COACH
|
TEAM(S)
|
PLAYOFF WINS
|
Tom Landry
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
20
|
Don Shula
|
Baltimore Colts, Miami Dolphins
|
19
|
*Bill Belichick
|
Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots
|
17
|
Joe Gibbs
|
Washington Redskins
|
17
|
Chuck Noll
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
16
|
*Advanced to Super Bowl XLVI
SUPER COMBINATION:Coupled with this year's AFC Championship, New England head coach BILL BELICHICKand quarterback TOM BRADYearned a berth in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis. It will mark their fifth Super Bowl appearance together, the most by a head coach-quarterback duo in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).
The head coach-quarterback combinations with the most Super Bowl appearances:
|
QUARTERBACK
|
HEAD COACH
|
TEAM
|
SUPER BOWL APPEARANCES
|
Tom Brady
|
Bill Belichick
|
New England Patriots*
|
*5
|
Roger Staubach
|
Tom Landry
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
4
|
Jim Kelly
|
Marv Levy
|
Buffalo Bills
|
4
|
Terry Bradshaw
|
Chuck Noll
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
4
|
*Includes Super Bowl XLVI
POSTSEASON SUCCESS: In back-to-back weeks, the New York Giants claimed playoff wins on the road to reach Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.
New York head coach TOM COUGHLIN recorded his seventh playoff victory on the road in the Giants' victory at San Francisco, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer TOM LANDRY(seven) for the most postseason road wins by a head coach in NFL history.
The coaches with the most postseason road wins in NFL history:
|
HEAD COACH
|
POSTSEASON ROAD VICTORIES
|
Tom Coughlin
|
7
|
Tom Landry
|
7
|
Joe Gibbs
|
5
|
Many tied
|
4