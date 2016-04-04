What To Expect From Rob Chudzinski's Offense

Intro: This offensive coordinator position for Rob Chudzinski marks his third such stop in the NFL. What should Colts’ fans expect from Chud?

Apr 04, 2016 at 06:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

chudzinski-rob-01.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Before Cam Newton was dabbing his way to an MVP season and an NFC Championship, there was Rob Chudzinski as his first offensive coordinator.

Chud's role as offensive coordinator in Indianapolis marks his third such post in the NFL.

In Carolina, with a rookie in Newton having to adapt to a professional system, the Panthers' offense went from the basement of the league to a top 10-unit.

Highlighted by the NFL's top rushing offense in 2011, that allowed the Panthers to stretch the field with Newton and involve tight end Greg Olsen in the passing game.

After two seasons with the Panthers, Chud moved on to Cleveland to be the Browns' head coach for a season.

With Chud now back in the coordinator role, the inquiries are there of what the Colts' offense is going to look like after a full offseason of installment.

"Chud is a very bright game planner," Carolina head coach Ron Rivera said at the League's Annual Meetings.

"He's going to attack vertically (in Indy). He's got the quarterback with the type of physical characteristics to throw the ball, stand tall in the pocket. They've got playmakers and he's going to find ways to utilize them. I know he likes the tight end position and that will be a position that will be exploited. I think he will fit in Indy very well for what Indianapolis wants to do."

The tight end aspect of Chud's past stops should be music to the ears of one Dwayne Allen.

Carolina tight end Greg Olsen caught 114 balls in two seasons with Chud.

That doesn't even compare to the 2007 season Kellen Winslow Jr. had with Chud as his offensive coordinator.

In 2007, with Chud as the OC, the Browns offense skyrocketed to a top-10 offense with Winslow snagging 82 passes for 1,106 yards. Cleveland quarterback Derek Anderson was a Pro Bowler in 2007.

From a run game standpoint, the Colts are expected to install some zone blocking along with their gap schemes for Frank Gore and the other backs.

Last year, we were exposed to a very restrictive version of Chud's offense for seven games.

Now, with a healthy Andrew Luck, the steadiness of Frank Gore and plenty of young weapons on the outside, Chud has quite the foundation.

"Chud is a creative guy, a smart guy," Chuck Pagano says. "He will do a great job of utilizing the talent that we have.

"He will play to our strengths and he will do a good job of trying to exploit our opponents weaknesses and get those (favorable) matchups."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Announce Changes To Football Operations Staff

The Colts announced the changes on Friday.

news

Colts' Kwity Paye Excited To Help Grow NFL On His Home Continent Of Africa

Paye, a Liberian, will travel to Ghana to participate in the NFL's first official events in Africa later this month.

news

How Colts Are Supporting Tyler Trent Foundation's Second Annual 'Tee Off For Tyler' Fundraiser

Five Colts players, as well as general manager Chris Ballard, will attend the Tee Off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic on Monday at the Bridgewater Club in Westfield, and the team also facilitated the donation of a number of items and experiences to a silent auction benefitting the Tyler Trent Foundation.

news

Colts' Frank Reich, Jim Irsay Donate To Funds Supporting Victims And Survivors Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

The donations come in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Buffalo and this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

news

NFL Combine To Stay In Indianapolis In 2023, 2024

The NFL announced on Tuesday it will not move the NFL Combine from Indianapolis, where it's been held since 1987, for at least the next two years.

news

Colts Sign Tight End Jelani Woods And Tackle Bernhard Raimann To Contract

Woods was the 73rd overall pick and Raimann the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Tarik Glenn To Join Colts Ring Of Honor On October 30

Fans may purchase single-game tickets to the Oct. 30 game and other home games at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

news

Colts Sign Wide Receiver Alec Pierce To Contract

Pierce was the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rookie Minicamp Notebook: Alec Pierce Stands Out, Michael Young Jr. Looks To Follow In Uncle's Footsteps With Colts

Undrafted wide receiver Michael Young Jr., who teamed up with second-round pick Alec Pierce at Cincinnati, is the nephew of former Colts Super Bowl-winning running back Joseph Addai.

news

Colts Rookie Minicamp Notebook: What We Learned About Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann, Nick Cross on Day 1 In Indianapolis

The Colts held Day 1 of their rookie minicamp on Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts 2022 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Indianapolis will host the Kansas City Chiefs for September 25 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium

news

When Colts Will Face Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott And Every Quarterback On 2022 Regular Season Schedule

The Colts will host Patrick Mahomes in their home opener and play primetime games against Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert in 2022.

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for all home matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale now.

Find Tickets
Advertising