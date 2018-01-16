What Do You Think Of These Alternate Colts Uniform Concepts?

In this writer's opinion: now that they're out there, why not throw on the blue pants for one game each season? Mix it up.

Speaking of "mix it up," Nick Heller of Prime8 Sports Concepts Designs on Tuesday certainly did just that when it came to the Colts' uniforms, as he released a couple new alternate uniform concepts for the team to wear at home and on the road.

At home, he has a much darker shade of blue taking over the helmet and the jersey, with the Colts' current "speed blue" color still in use in spots, as well.

The road look, meanwhile, features a gray helmet (with blue horseshoe, stripe and facemask) and continues the gray theme down on the jersey and the pants, with white numbers/letters and stripes up top and blue and white stripes on the pants.

Of this look, Heller writes: "I had a ton of requests for a black alternate uni, but felt it was too disparate from their current style. Instead, I added black to their current colors and darkened up both Home/Away uniforms with some smaller accent color tweaks."

The catch, of course, is the NFL now only allows a team to distribute one helmet to its players each season, so changing to a dark blue and/or silver helmet would be tough, but these are still interesting concepts nonetheless.