 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

What Do You Think Of These Alternate Colts Uniform Concepts?

Nick Heller of Prime8 Sports Concepts + Designs on Tuesday released a couple new Indianapolis Colts uniform concepts. What do you think?

Jan 16, 2018 at 08:57 AM
Author Image
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

0116_colts-uniform-concepts.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS —Last month, we got to see the Indianapolis Colts don a blue-on-blue look for the first time in franchise history as part of the NFL's "Color Rush" theme on Thursday Night Football.

It was a sharp look for the Colts, who have traditionally stuck with their blue and white jerseys with white pants look for the better part of six decades.

COLOR RUSH UNIFORMS

A fun sneak peak at the Colts Color Rush uniforms that they will wear Thursday night against the Broncos.

No Title
1 / 4
No Title
2 / 4
No Title
3 / 4
No Title
4 / 4
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In this writer's opinion: now that they're out there, why not throw on the blue pants for one game each season? Mix it up.

Speaking of "mix it up," Nick Heller of Prime8 Sports Concepts Designs on Tuesday certainly did just that when it came to the Colts' uniforms, as he released a couple new alternate uniform concepts for the team to wear at home and on the road.

At home, he has a much darker shade of blue taking over the helmet and the jersey, with the Colts' current "speed blue" color still in use in spots, as well.

The road look, meanwhile, features a gray helmet (with blue horseshoe, stripe and facemask) and continues the gray theme down on the jersey and the pants, with white numbers/letters and stripes up top and blue and white stripes on the pants.

Of this look, Heller writes: "I had a ton of requests for a black alternate uni, but felt it was too disparate from their current style. Instead, I added black to their current colors and darkened up both Home/Away uniforms with some smaller accent color tweaks."

The catch, of course, is the NFL now only allows a team to distribute one helmet to its players each season, so changing to a dark blue and/or silver helmet would be tough, but these are still interesting concepts nonetheless.

Here are all of Heller's Colts concepts:

011617_prime8-1.jpg
011617_prime8-2.jpg
011617_prime8-3.jpg
011617_prime8-4.jpg

What do you think? Tweet Nick @prime8sports and let him know.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2026 Colts Training Camp schedule and themes released

The team is scheduled to host 13 practices, all open to the public. 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, which will kick off Wednesday, July 29 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

news

Quenton Nelson ranks No. 99 in NFL's Top-100 list

The league announced the first two players on the list Monday morning.

news

Colts release Family 4-Pack for first preseason game against the Falcons

4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, and post-game access give you the best way to end the summer!

news

Colts launch 2026 Home Opener Sweepstakes

One lucky fan will win the ultimate VIP gameday experience for Colts vs Ravens on Sept. 13, 2026.

news

What TE Tyler Warren, DE Laiatu Latu learned from 2025

In Tuesday's episode of The Colts Show, the two shared some of the lessons they learned from last season that they can use in 2026.

news

Colts release Stars & Stripes gameday pack

Fans have the opportunity to hold the Full Field Flag during the National Anthem at the home opener for $140!

news

Colts WR Alec Pierce explains ankle surgery, recovery timeline, status for 2026 training camp

Pierce underwent a procedure this spring after a PRP injection didn't alleviate an ankle issue he'd been dealing with throughout 2025.

news

Daniel Jones' Achilles' recovery remains on track, which has major implications for Colts' 2026 season

Jones spent the last two weeks of the Colts' offseason program participating in seven-on-seven portions of practice, and should be ready for not only Week 1, but for the start of training camp.

news

Colts Owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon named to Time100 Most Influential People in Sports for 2026

Irsay-Gordon assumed the role as Colts Owner and CEO last year following the passing of her father, Jim Irsay.

news

Colts QB Daniel Jones progresses to participating on 7-on-7 during OTA practice Monday

Jones is nearing the six-month mark from sustaining a torn Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of the 2025 season.

news

Colts Hall of Famer Raymond Berry dies

Berry spent all 13 years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Colts and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973.

news

Colts release AFC South Plan, includes tickets to three home games and $25 concession credit

Fans can receive three tickets to three home games for $200, plus $25 concession credit!

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising