Postcards From Camp: Colts 'Love It Up Here' With One Week Left In Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts could've returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center after wrapping up their preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. But the team is still headquartered at Grand Park in Westfield for another week for one overarching reason, as head coach Frank Reich explained:

"We love it up here."

So the Colts on Tuesday hit the practice fields at Grand Park for their final few days at their home away from home in the northern Indianapolis suburb, where they've been stationed since the last week in July. The Colts will practice again on Wednesday and Thursday at Grand Park ahead of their preseason finale at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, and then will return to 56th Street.

"We could go back a week earlier but administratively with the number of guys that we have, and the setup that we have, it just makes sense to stay up here," Reich said. "The players like it up here, the coaches like it up here."

Plus, spending this week in Westfield means one fewer week of wear and tear on the practice fields at the team facility, Reich said.

But the Colts are extremely appreciative of the opportunity they have in Westfield – and relish the opportunity to get their team in front of fans for nearly a month ahead of the regular season.

"We thank Westfield, and I saw the mayor (Andy Cook) out here and what a great job they do for us," Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay said on Tuesday's episode of the Official Colts Podcast. "And for me, it's just so powerful to be at training camp, to be at a scrimmage — you know, my 51st season, and it just stirs memories, the best memories of my life being in training camps going all the way back with Johnny Unitas way back in Golden, Colorado."

Other news, notes and observations from Tuesday's practice: