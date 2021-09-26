Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts announced seven inactive players for their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans:
- G/T Will Fries
- CB BoPete Keyes
- RB Marlon Mack
- DE Isaac Rochell
- T Braden Smith
- WR Mike Strachan
- DT Taylor Stallworth
The Colts and Titans are locked in a close game in the second half of their Week 3 meeting. Follow along with updates from Nashville with writer JJ Stankevitz all game long.
The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver DeMichael Harris and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Get inside this week's Colts-Titans matchup with a look at Carson Wentz, Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Derrick Henry and Michael Pittman Jr.
As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.
Coach Frank Reich made the announcement after Friday's practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
Eason and Hundley talked about their mindset ahead of the Colts' Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.
Throughout the month of October, the Indianapolis Colts will join Ashley HomeStore to honor 25 cancer survivors or individuals battling cancer as 2021 Crucial Catch Warriors.
The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties" in Carmel, Ind. on Oct. 3 when the Colts visit the Miami Dolphins, and downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 24 for the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.