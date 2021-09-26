Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Right tackle Braden Smith was announced Friday as out for today's game. 

Sep 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Braden Smith
© Indianapolis Colts
#72 T/G Braden Smith

The Colts announced seven inactive players for their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans:

  • G/T Will Fries
  • CB BoPete Keyes
  • RB Marlon Mack
  • DE Isaac Rochell
  • T Braden Smith
  • WR Mike Strachan
  • DT Taylor Stallworth

Related Content

news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Titans Week 3

The Colts and Titans are locked in a close game in the second half of their Week 3 meeting. Follow along with updates from Nashville with writer JJ Stankevitz all game long. 
news

Colts Elevate DeMichael Harris, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 3 Game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver DeMichael Harris and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts At Titans, Week 3

Get inside this week's Colts-Titans matchup with a look at Carson Wentz, Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Derrick Henry and Michael Pittman Jr. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
news

Colts Place LB Jordan Glasgow On Injured Reserve, Elevate DT Antwaun Woods To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday. 
news

Braden Smith, Jordan Glasgow Ruled Out For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans; Carson Wentz Game-Time Decision

Coach Frank Reich made the announcement after Friday's practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley Stay Ready As Carson Wentz Gets Treatment On Sprained Ankles

Eason and Hundley talked about their mindset ahead of the Colts' Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts To Honor 'Crucial Catch Warriors' In Battle Against Cancer

Throughout the month of October, the Indianapolis Colts will join Ashley HomeStore to honor 25 cancer survivors or individuals battling cancer as 2021 Crucial Catch Warriors.  
news

Colts To Host Watch Parties For Upcoming Road Games

The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties" in Carmel, Ind. on Oct. 3 when the Colts visit the Miami Dolphins, and downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 24 for the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Feeling Better, But Does Not Practice Wednesday

Wentz did not participate in Wednesday's practice but said he's feeling better after suffering sprains in both his ankles in the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising