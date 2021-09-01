Colts Claim Cornerbacks Thakarius Keyes, Chris Wilcox Off Waivers; Waive Marvell Tell III, Andre Chachere

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 

Sep 01, 2021 at 02:34 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (7)

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today claimed cornerbacks Thakarius Keyes (from Kansas City) and Chris Wilcox (from Tampa Bay) off waivers. The team also waived safety Andre Chachere and cornerback Marvell Tell III.

Keyes, 6-1, 202 pounds, played in eight games (one start) as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2020 and compiled seven tackles (six solo) and one special teams stop. He also saw action in one postseason contest. Keyes was selected by Kansas City in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Collegiately, Keyes played in 39 games (23 starts) at Tulane (2016-19) and finished with 95 tackles (76 solo), 20 passes defensed and two interceptions. He was an Honorable Mention American Athletic Conference choice in 2019.

Wilcox, 6-2, 195 pounds, participated in the Buccaneers' 2021 offseason program and training camp. He was selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Collegiately, Wilcox saw action in 41 games (26 starts) at BYU (2016-20) and compiled 88 tackles (68 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed.

Chachere, 6-0, 197 pounds, spent the entire 2020 season on the Colts practice squad. He previously spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Carolina Panthers (2019), Detroit Lions (2018-19) and Houston Texans (2018). Chachere originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018.

Tell III, 6-2, 195 pounds, opted out of the 2020 season. As a rookie in 2019, he saw action in 13 games (one start) and compiled 22 tackles (19 solo), five passes defensed, one forced fumble and four special teams stops. Tell III was selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

