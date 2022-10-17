Colts Sign WR Vyncint Smith, TE Jalen Wydermyer To Practice Squad; Release TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Vyncint Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer to the practice squad and released tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad.

Smith, 6-3, 195 pounds, has played in 29 career games (five starts) in his time with the Denver Broncos (2022), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022), New York Jets (2019-21) and Houston Texans (2018-19) and has totaled 23 receptions for 329 yards and one touchdown. He has compiled three carries for 52 yards and one touchdown. Smith has also registered 12 kickoff returns for 322 yards (26.8 avg.). He originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018.

Wydermyer, 6-5, 255 pounds, spent time on the New England Patriots practice squad this season after participating in training camp with the team. He also participated in the Buffalo Bills' 2022 offseason program and training camp. Wydermyer was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he started 33-of-35 career games at Texas A&M (2019-21) and compiled 118 receptions for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns. Wydermyer earned Second Team All-SEC honors each season.