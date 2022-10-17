Colts Sign WR Vyncint Smith, TE Jalen Wydermyer To Practice Squad; Release TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday. 

Oct 17, 2022 at 04:03 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Vyncint Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer to the practice squad and released tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad.

Smith, 6-3, 195 pounds, has played in 29 career games (five starts) in his time with the Denver Broncos (2022), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022), New York Jets (2019-21) and Houston Texans (2018-19) and has totaled 23 receptions for 329 yards and one touchdown. He has compiled three carries for 52 yards and one touchdown. Smith has also registered 12 kickoff returns for 322 yards (26.8 avg.). He originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018.

Wydermyer, 6-5, 255 pounds, spent time on the New England Patriots practice squad this season after participating in training camp with the team. He also participated in the Buffalo Bills' 2022 offseason program and training camp. Wydermyer was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he started 33-of-35 career games at Texas A&M (2019-21) and compiled 118 receptions for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns. Wydermyer earned Second Team All-SEC honors each season.

Griffin-Stewart, 6-5, 260 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 20, 2022. He played in one game with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Griffin-Stewart has spent time on the practice squads of the Colts (2022), Chiefs (2021), New York Giants (2020-21) and Green Bay Packers (2020).

Related Content

news

Colts Place WR Ashton Dulin On Injured Reserve, Sign DT Chris Williams To 53-Man Roster, Sign T Ty Nsekhe To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate RB Phillip Lindsay, DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Lindsay is a Denver native who spent three years with the Broncos from 2018-2020.

news

Colts Sign WR Dezmon Patmon To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign K Chase McLaughlin To 53-Man Roster, Waive WR Dezmon Patmon

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin and DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday.

news

Colts Sign CB Ryan Smith To Practice Squad; Release LB Forrest Rhyne From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday.

news

Colts Sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, G Arlington Hambright To Practice Squad; Release K Lucas Havrisik, TE Jared Scott From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Sign CB Tony Brown To 53-Man Roster, Waive K Rodrigo Blankenship; Sign CB Darrell Baker Jr., S Henry Black, K Lucas Havrisik, K Chase McLaughlin To Practice Squad

The Colts also released cornerbacks Will Redmond and Chris Wilcox and offensive lineman Arlington Hambright from the practice squad on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Contract Extension

The Colts signed three-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension on Saturday.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising