 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Vontae Davis In Concussion Protocol

Intro: The Colts were back to work on Monday with one more game remaining before their bye week. What did Chuck Pagano have to say to the media on Monday?

Oct 31, 2016 at 11:46 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

DavisHead.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Another Monday arrived for the Colts and the team is still in search for their first winning streak of 2016.

A chance to achieve that escaped the Colts on Sunday in a performance that looked all too familiar to what has become commonplace in the team's five losses this season.

The Colts (3-5) will begin their prep for the Packers (4-3) this week, with the injury situation once again at the forefront of questions.

Chuck Pagano said on Monday that he doesn't have a great idea of how that will play out until the team hits the practice field Wednesday.

The team is evaluating options at punt returner after a trio of guys had unsuccessful turns back there against the Chiefs.

Here is the Monday notebook recapping Pagano's thoughts after the 30-14 loss in Week Eight:

**INJURY NEWS

**

  • TE-Dwayne Allen (ankle): Allen has missed the past two weeks with the ankle injury he suffered against Houston.
  • DE-Henry Anderson (knee): A knee injury for Anderson has kept him out of the lineup the past two weeks.
  • CB-Vontae Davis (concussion): Is beginning the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game in the early in the second quarter.
  • WR-Jacoby Brissett (foot): Dorsett had to be helped off the field following a fourth-quarter Hail Mary on Sunday. Pagano said he doesn't believe the injury to Dorsett is serious.
  • WR-T.Y. Hilton (hamstring): The fifth-year receiver played through a tweaked hamstring on Sunday, but ended the afternoon with just one catch in six targets.
  • DE-Kendall Langford (knee): The Langford update is here. The Colts are shutting Langford down after he played through a knee scope for much of the first half of 2016. There's no specific timetable for Langford's return.
  • OLB-Curt Maggitt (ankle): Maggitt has missed the past two weeks.
  • OT-Joe Reitz (concussion): Reitz, who started again at right tackle on Sunday, is beginning the concussion protocol after leaving in the fourth quarter of the loss to Kansas City.

Chuck Pagano on cornerback Vontae Davis:

"(He) will begin the concussion protocol."


Bowen's Analysis:* *Outside of Andrew Luck, Davis is probably next on the list of guys the Colts cannot afford to lose for any period of time. That's especially the case when you have Green Bay next on the schedule and QB-Aaron Rodgers has thrown 97 passes the past two weeks (and completing more than 70 percent of those).

With Davis out on Sunday, the Colts had two costly penalties from the secondary in the fourth quarter. Predicting how quickly a player will progress through the concussion protocol is impossible. Davis suffered the concussion on Travis Kelce's second-quarter touchdown, when safety T.J. Green had some friendly fire against his own teammate.

Chuck Pagano on Jack Mewhort practicing last Wednesday then missing the next two days:

"He had a setback."


Bowen's Analysis:* *Anytime a player practices on a Wednesday and then proceeds to miss the next two days of work, it's not a good sign. Pagano confirmed that at his Monday presser. A triceps injury from Mewhort has kept him out of the lineup the past two weeks.

In Mewhort's first game missed last week, the line protected very solidly. That was not the case this past Sunday. Now the Colts are going on the road to face one of the league's most impressive defensive fronts. When Joe Reitz (concussion) left Sunday at the start of the fourth quarter, the line to finish the game was as followed: LT-Anthony Castonzo, LG-Jonotthan Harrison, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Denzelle Good and RT-Joe Haeg.D'Qwell Jackson on a 3-5 record after the first half of the season:

"We have enough time to change things around. That's what keeps us motivated."


Bowen's Analysis: Time. That is the Colts' best friend right now. Time is where the hope lies in turning this thing around. D'Qwell Jackson said he thinks the Colts are a good football team that has just shot themselves in the foot far too many times this season. Jackson said an abundance of energy must be present when the Colts gather on Wednesday for their first day of Green Bay prep.

On Monday, rookie center Ryan Kelly also mentioned the need for more energy. For Kelly, five losses in the first eight games of 2016 is very foreign. Kelly was 50-6 in his four seasons of play at Alabama. While the time is still there for the Colts (with eight weeks remaining), they are going to need some amount of help from the Texans, while also taking care of their own business, with a much more daunting second half of 2016 ahead.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts enter 2024 free agency, draft knowing how to build around Anthony Richardson

The Colts will re-shape their roster between mid-March and the end of April feeling like they know what Anthony Richardson needs to succeed in Year 2 as their starting quarterback. 
news

Colts accepting resumes for 'Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship' and 'Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program'

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the team is accepting resumes for the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship and the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program for the 2024 season.
news

Colts see upside, areas of improvement for defense in 2024

The Colts will look to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to build on some encouraging signs while solving some problems from the 2023 season. 
news

Colts CB Dallis Flowers looking to pick up in 2024 where he left off in 2023

Flowers felt like he was playing the best ball of his career prior to an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 4. 
news

Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

Anthony Richardson was on the field for two plays with Jonathan Taylor in 2023. 
news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. pushed Colts' offensive line turnaround in 2023

The Colts' offensive line entered 2023 with the same starting five it had in 2022 – but with a new position coach. And that coach, Tony Sparano Jr., turned out to be the exact person the Colts' O-line needed. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Why Colts were impressed with Anthony Richardson's maturity, growth behind the scenes following season-ending injury

While Anthony Richardson's rookie season was limited to just four games, his coaches and teammates all observed encouraging signs from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

TUNE IN: QB Anthony Richardson and GM Chris Ballard's end of season press conferences, Thursday, January 11

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's press conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and general manager Chris Ballard will speak with the media at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 11. Watch the press conferences on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and on the Colts' Facebook and X pages. 
news

Important NFL offseason dates: 2024 franchise tag window, free agency, Draft and more

Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster. 
news

'We're right on the cusp of something really special:' Colts clean out lockers disappointed in end of 2023, but excited for 2024 season

The prevailing vibes in the Colts' locker room on Monday were disappointment sandwiched around hope and excitement. 
news

Colts 2024 schedule: Regular season opponents set as 2023 season ends

The Colts, by virtue of finishing third in the AFC South, will play crossover games at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on the road against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising