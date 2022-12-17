LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Vikings, Week 15

The Colts are taking on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 

Dec 17, 2022 at 04:25 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Live_Game_Blog 1920x1080

news

String Of Missed Opportunities Cost Colts As Vikings Complete Historic Comeback

After leading 33-0 at halftime, the Colts fell to the Vikings in what wound up being the biggest comeback in NFL history.

news

Colts Mailbag: Shadowing Justin Jefferson, Bernhard Raimann's Crucial Evaluation, Parris Campbell's Revenge Game?

The Colts Mailbag is back heading into Saturday's Week 15 road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. We've got questions about how to handle Justin Jefferson, the future at left tackle, how to exploit a struggling Minnesota defense and more.

news

Game Preview: Colts vs. Vikings, Week 15

Here's everything you need to know before the Colts kick off on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor on 'Learning Experience' 2022 Season; Challenge of Slowing Down Justin Jefferson

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said Wednesday he's taken away many valuable lessons so far throughout the 2022 season, but knows the team can still do some damage in its final four-game stretch, starting Saturday at the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Indianapolis Colts LB-Shaquille Leonard Named Recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday to Pursue Full-Time Head Coach Position; Klayton Adams to Stanford

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Tuesday he plans to pursue the team's full-time position this offseason if given the chance.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 15 Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Check it out below.

news

Jeff Saturday: Matt Ryan Will Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback Over Final 4 Games Of 2022 Season

The Colts' quarterback depth chart will remain the same, Saturday said Monday, with Nick Foles backing up Ryan and Sam Ehlinger at No. 3.

news

Peyton, Eli Manning To Coach AFC, NFC In 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Manning brothers' rosters will go head-to-head in the 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Show and 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

news

From Tennis To Track To, Yes, Soccer: If American Football Never Existed, What Sport Would Colts Players Have Played?

Last month, I set out into the Colts' locker room to try to find an alternate universe where some of the best athletes in the world could've wound up playing for the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

news

Colts Nominate LB Shaquille Leonard For 2022 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Leonard, the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker whose Maniac Foundation has positively impacted countless lives, was nominated for the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a player for his commitment to the NFL's core values of respect, integrity, resiliency and commitment to team.

