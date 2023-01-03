Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 18 Game vs. Houston Texans

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin
» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter
» RT: Braden Smith
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Nikola Kalinic
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan
» QB: Sam Ehlinger, Matt Ryan, Nick Foles
» RB: Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Jake Funk
- Sam Ehlinger will start the Colts' season finale, with Matt Ryan as his backup. Nick Foles sustained a rib injury during the Colts' Week 17 loss to the New York Giants and will not play in Week 18, interim head coach Jeff Saturday said.
- The Colts signed running back Jake Funk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived running back Jordan Wilkins on Tuesday.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. needs four catches to reach 100 on the season, and 105 yards to reach 1,000. If Pittman does reach 100 receptions, he'd become the fourth player in franchise history to hit that mark and the first since Reggie Wayne in 2012.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Khalid Kareem
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Dayo Odeyingbo, Ben Banogu, Kameron Cline
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, Cameron McGrone, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin
» SAM: EJ Speed, JoJo Domann
» CB: Brandon Facyson, Darrell Baker Jr.
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Dallis Flowers
- Last week, the Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve.
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin enters Week 18 with 159 tackles, fourth-most in the league and five shy of breaking Shaquille Leonard's franchise record of 163 tackles set in 2018.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK: Chase McLaughlin
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Dallis Flowers
» PR: Dallis Flowers
- Cornerback Dallis Flowers enters Week 18 averaging 33 yards per kickoff return, which is the highest in the NFL among those with at least 15 kick returns. Despite becoming the Colts' kickoff returner at halftime in Week 12, Flowers' 627 return yards rank fourth overall in the NFL. If Flowers can maintain (or increase) his return average on at least one kickoff return against the Texans, he would become only the third player in NFL history, and the first since 1970, to average 33 or more yards on 20 or more kickoff returns in a single season.