Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin
» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter
» RT: Braden Smith
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan
» QB: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss
- Tight end Jelani Woods became the fifth tight end in 2022 to have at least eight catches and 98 yards in a game, joining the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, the Ravens' Mark Andrews, the Lions' (now Vikings') T.J. Hockenson and the Eagles' Dallas Goedert. Woods' 98 yards were the most by a Colts tight end since Dallas Clark had 100 in Week 11 of the 2003 season.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had seven catches for 61 yards, his eighth game with at least six catches and 50 yards this season. He also added his second touchdown of the season.
- Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 22 passes, bringing his career total to 5,511. He's only the fifth player in NFL history to have over 5,500 completions in a career.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Khalid Kareem
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin
» SAM: EJ Speed, JoJo Domann
» CB: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Brandon Facyson
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Dallis Flowers
- Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue recorded two sacks, bringing his season total to 8 1/2 – which put him in some elite company in NFL history. Ngakoue has had at least a half-sack in six consecutive games.
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin recorded 11 tackles, bringing his season total to 120, second-most in the NFL behind the Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks.
- Cornerback Tony Brown recorded his first career sack after tagging in for cornerback Kenny Moore II, who left Monday's game in the second half with a shin injury.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK: Chase McLaughlin
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Dallis Flowers
» PR: Keke Coutee, Dallis Flowers
- Cornerback Dallis Flowers' 89-yard kickoff return was the fourth-longest of the 2022 NFL season and the longest by a Colts player since Isaiah Rodgers Sr. had a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in 2020.
- Flowers and Rodgers each had over 100 yards of kickoff returns on Monday, becoming the first pair of teammates with over 100 yards of kickoff returns in a single game since the Broncos' Eric Decker and Cassius Vaughn in Week 17 of the 2010 season.
- Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (21), Tony Brown (16), Ben Banogu (15), Nick Cross (15), Ashton Dulin (15), Grant Stuard (15).