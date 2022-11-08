Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Check it out below:

Nov 08, 2022 at 03:04 PM
JJ Stankevitz

OFFENSE

» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan

» LT: Dennis Kelly, Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox

» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.

» QB: Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Matt Ryan

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss

  • Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said on Monday Sam Ehlinger will continue forward as the team's starting quarteback.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu

» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Shaquille Leonard

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann

» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II

» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

  • Linebacker Bobby Okereke forced a fumble (which he recovered), as did cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, in the Colts' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots.
  • Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner notched the 50th sack of his career on Sunday, too.
  • Defensive tackle Grover Stewart had two more tackles for a loss, bringing the run-stuffer's total to six through nine games – which ties his career high. Stewart's 48 tackles are five short of tying his career high, while he's one sack short of tying his career high in that department, too.
  • Linebacker Shaquille Leonard played 34 snaps (54 percent) against the Patriots as the Colts continue to be intentional about bringing along the three-time first-team AP All-Pro.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Matt Haack

» PK: Chase McLaughlin

» H: Matt Haack

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

» PR: Keke Coutee

  • Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on a 40-yard field goal and missed a 39-yarder, and now is 14/16 (87.5 percent) on the season.
  • The Patriots blocked one of punter Matt Haack's kicks and recovered it at the Colts' three-yard line. Haack averaged 43.5 yards on eight punts, and had two downed inside the 20-yard line in Week 9.

