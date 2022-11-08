Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan
» LT: Dennis Kelly, Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.
» QB: Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Matt Ryan
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss
- Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said on Monday Sam Ehlinger will continue forward as the team's starting quarteback.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Shaquille Leonard
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke forced a fumble (which he recovered), as did cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, in the Colts' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots.
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner notched the 50th sack of his career on Sunday, too.
- Defensive tackle Grover Stewart had two more tackles for a loss, bringing the run-stuffer's total to six through nine games – which ties his career high. Stewart's 48 tackles are five short of tying his career high, while he's one sack short of tying his career high in that department, too.
- Linebacker Shaquille Leonard played 34 snaps (54 percent) against the Patriots as the Colts continue to be intentional about bringing along the three-time first-team AP All-Pro.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK: Chase McLaughlin
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
» PR: Keke Coutee
- Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on a 40-yard field goal and missed a 39-yarder, and now is 14/16 (87.5 percent) on the season.
- The Patriots blocked one of punter Matt Haack's kicks and recovered it at the Colts' three-yard line. Haack averaged 43.5 yards on eight punts, and had two downed inside the 20-yard line in Week 9.