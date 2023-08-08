Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Preseason Week 1 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their preseason Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Check it out below:

Aug 08, 2023 at 04:54 PM
Aug 8 Depth Chart

A quick note before getting to the depth chart – head coach Shane Steichen has not said definitively how much he anticipates starters will play against the Buffalo Bills but said the team will begin to sort out playing time over the next couple of days.

Players in italics are on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

On to the depth chart:

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Breshad Perriman, Malik Turner

» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Arlington Hambright, Matthew Vanderslice

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Carter O'Donnell

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Dakoda Shepley

» RG: Will Fries, Wesley French, Emil Ekiyor

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland, Dan Skipper

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Pharaoh Brown, Michael Jacobson

» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, La'Micahel Pettway, Nick Eubanks

» WR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Amari Rodgers, Kody Case

» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Juwann Winfree, Vyncint Smith

» QB: Gardner Minshew OR Anthony Richardson, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull, Jake Funk, Zavier Scott, Kenyan Drake

  • Throughout training camp practices, quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson have alternated taking first-team reps.
  • The starters along the offensive line are the same as it was to close out the 2022 regular season.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Genard Avery, Khalid Kareem

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan, McTelvin Agim

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Caleb Sampson

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Titus Leo

» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Segun Olubi, Liam Anderson

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, JoJo Domann, Donavan Mutin

» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone, JoJo Domann, Liam Anderson

» CB: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Kevin Toliver II, Isaac Taylor-Stuart

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Henry Black, Marcel Dabo

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Aaron Maddox

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown, Chris Lammons, Michael Tutsie

» CB: Dallis Flowers, Darius Rush, Jaylon Jones

  • On Tuesday, Tyquan Lewis was activated from the PUP list, which allowed him to practice with the team for the first time since training camp began.
  • After seeing more and more reps throughout training camp, Shaquille Leonard began to take part in padded 11-on-11 drills this past weekend.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay, Lucas Havrisik

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie

» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

