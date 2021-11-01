Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New York Jets

OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan
» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor
» TE: Jack Doyle
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
» WR: Zach Pascal
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson
Notes:
» T.Y. Hilton (concussion) will not play Thursday night against the Jets, coach Frank Reich said Monday.
» Carson Wentz attempted 51 passes, his highest single-game total since Week 13 of the 2016 season. His target distribution: Michael Pittman Jr. (15), Zach Pascal (8), Nyheim Hines (5), Hilton (5), Mo Alie-Cox (4), Ashton Dulin (4), Jonathan Taylor (4), Jack Doyle (2), Kylen Granson (1).
» Pittman's 15 targets and 10 catches each were the most by a Colts wide receiver since Hilton had 10 catches on 19 targets in Week 14 of the 2014 season against the Cleveland Browns.
» Pittman played 77 of the Colts' 80 snaps, while Pascal was on the field for 75 of those 80 snaps.
» Braden Smith played all 80 snaps at right tackle in his first game since Week 1.
» The Colts elevated running back Deon Jackson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Monday, while quarterback Brett Hundley was released and signed to the practice squad.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow
» MLB: Bobby Okereke
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley
» FS: Andrew Sendejo, Josh Jones
» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum
» N: Kenny Moore II
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes
Notes:
» Dayo Odeyingbo made his NFL debut and played 16 snaps against the Titans, 14 of which came after halftime.
» Andrew Sendejo and Darius Leonard played all 73 of the Colts' defensive snaps, while Kenny Moore II and Bobby Okereke played 72 of 73 snaps.
» The 57 defensive snaps George Odum played were his highest total since Week 5 of the 2019 season against the Kansas City Chiefs.
» Okereke led the Colts with 12 tackles, while Moore had nine and Sendejo and Leonard each totaled eight.
» DeForest Buckner, Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis all notched sacks. Lewis suffered a season-ending knee injury after recording his first career interception.
» The Colts elevated safety Josh Jones to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Monday while Lewis was placed on injured reserve.
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Michael Badgley
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Michael Badgley connected on a 34-yard field goal and made all four of his PATs. He hasn't missed a kick in three games since joining the Colts following an injury to Rodrigo Blankenship in Week 5.
» Rigoberto Sanchez boomed a 63-yard punt and had two of his four punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
» Hines had two productive punt returns of 11 and 16 yards, while Dulin notched a 31-yard kick return.
» Special teams snap leaders: Matthew Adams (26), Zaire Franklin (26), Odum (26), E.J. Speed (18), Jordan Glasgow (17). Glasgow was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and played for the first time since Week 2.
Thursday Night Football is back!
Don't miss your chance to be a part of Thursday Night Football live at Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time since 2017! Limited tickets are still available for this pivotal Colts vs. Jets showdown.
Plus, be sure to wear blue all week and take advantage of our Blue Out festivities as the national spotlight shines on Indy.