Colts Release 2019 Preseason Week 3 Unofficial Depth Chart

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday play host to the Chicago Bears for their 2019 preseason Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.
Here is a look at the Colts' unofficial depth chart for the Bears game, with some notes for each unit:
OFFENSE:
— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Parris Campbell, Marcus Johnson, Penny Hart, Jordan Veasy
— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark, Jackson Barton, J'Marcus Webb
— LG: Quenton Nelson, Evan Boehm, Nate Theaker
— C: Ryan Kelly, Josh Andrews, Evan Boehm, Daniel Munyer
— RG: Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp
— RT: Braden Smith, Joe Haeg, Antonio Garcia
— TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Gabe Holmes
— WR: Devin Funchess, Zach Pascal, Deon Cain, Krishawn Hogan, Ashton Dulin, Roger Lewis
— QB: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Phillip Walker, Chad Kelly
— TE: Eric Ebron, Ross Travis, Hale Hentges
— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams, Aca'Cedric Ware, Charcandrick West, Marquis Young
Notes:
» Marcus Johnson moves from the third receiver listed at the second WR spot to the fourth receiver listed at the first spot, taking the place of Daurice Fountain, who was placed on injured reserve Monday with an ankle injury.
» That moves everybody up a spot at the second WR spot; Deon Cain to third, Krishawn Hogan to fourth, Ashton Dulin to fifth and Roger Lewis to sixth.
» With running back D'Onta Foreman also being placed on IR on Monday, Aca'Cedric Ware moves up into the fifth running back spot. Two new additions at the running back position are listed behind Ware at sixth and seventh, respectfully: Charcandrick West and Marquis Young.
———————
DEFENSE:
— DE: Justin Houston, Kemoko Turay, Gerri Green, Obum Gwacham
— NT: Tyquan Lewis, Margus Hunt, Grover Stewart
— UT: Denico Autry, Jihad Ward, Caraun Reid, Sterling Shippy
— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ben Banogu, Carroll Phillips, Dadi Nicolas
— WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed
— MLB: Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke, Ahmad Thomas
— SAM: Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin, Skai Moore
— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Shakial Taylor, Jalen Collins, Chris Milton
— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Derrick Kindred, Isaiah Johnson, Kai Nacua
— SS: Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis, Matthias Farley, Rolan Milligan
— CB: Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Nate Hairston, Marvell Tell III, Isaiah Langley
Notes:
» There's a slight change at cornerback, as Chris Milton switches from the fifth corner listed at the second CB spot to the fifth corner listed at the first CB spot.
» The only other change on the defensive side of the ball this week is at free safety position, where Kai Nacua, signed Monday, is the fifth player listed.
———————
SPECIALISTS:
— P: Rigoberto Sanchez
— PK: Adam Vinatieri, Cole Hedlund
— H: Rigoberto Sanchez
— LS: Luke Rhodes
— KR: Zach Pascal, Nyheim Hines
— PR: Chester Rogers
Notes:
» No differences this week compared to last week.