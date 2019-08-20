Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release 2019 Preseason Week 3 Unofficial Depth Chart

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday play host to the Chicago Bears for their 2019 preseason Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium — and, accordingly, it’s time to look at the team’s unofficial depth chart for the game.

Aug 20, 2019 at 08:58 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2015-colts-helmet-ap_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday play host to the Chicago Bears for their 2019 preseason Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.

Here is a look at the Colts' unofficial depth chart for the Bears game, with some notes for each unit:

OFFENSE:

— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Parris Campbell, Marcus Johnson, Penny Hart, Jordan Veasy

— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark, Jackson Barton, J'Marcus Webb

— LG: Quenton Nelson, Evan Boehm, Nate Theaker

— C: Ryan Kelly, Josh Andrews, Evan Boehm, Daniel Munyer

— RG: Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp

— RT: Braden Smith, Joe Haeg, Antonio Garcia

— TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Gabe Holmes

— WR: Devin Funchess, Zach Pascal, Deon Cain, Krishawn Hogan, Ashton Dulin, Roger Lewis

— QB: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Phillip Walker, Chad Kelly

— TE: Eric Ebron, Ross Travis, Hale Hentges

— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams, Aca'Cedric Ware, Charcandrick West, Marquis Young

Notes:

» Marcus Johnson moves from the third receiver listed at the second WR spot to the fourth receiver listed at the first spot, taking the place of Daurice Fountain, who was placed on injured reserve Monday with an ankle injury.

» That moves everybody up a spot at the second WR spot; Deon Cain to third, Krishawn Hogan to fourth, Ashton Dulin to fifth and Roger Lewis to sixth.

» With running back D'Onta Foreman also being placed on IR on Monday, Aca'Cedric Ware moves up into the fifth running back spot. Two new additions at the running back position are listed behind Ware at sixth and seventh, respectfully: Charcandrick West and Marquis Young.

———————

DEFENSE:

— DE: Justin Houston, Kemoko Turay, Gerri Green, Obum Gwacham

— NT: Tyquan Lewis, Margus Hunt, Grover Stewart

— UT: Denico Autry, Jihad Ward, Caraun Reid, Sterling Shippy

— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ben Banogu, Carroll Phillips, Dadi Nicolas

— WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed

— MLB: Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke, Ahmad Thomas

— SAM: Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin, Skai Moore

— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Shakial Taylor, Jalen Collins, Chris Milton

— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Derrick Kindred, Isaiah Johnson, Kai Nacua

— SS: Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis, Matthias Farley, Rolan Milligan

— CB: Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Nate Hairston, Marvell Tell III, Isaiah Langley

Notes:

» There's a slight change at cornerback, as Chris Milton switches from the fifth corner listed at the second CB spot to the fifth corner listed at the first CB spot.

» The only other change on the defensive side of the ball this week is at free safety position, where Kai Nacua, signed Monday, is the fifth player listed.

———————

SPECIALISTS:

— P: Rigoberto Sanchez

— PK: Adam Vinatieri, Cole Hedlund

— H: Rigoberto Sanchez

— LS: Luke Rhodes

— KR: Zach Pascal, Nyheim Hines

— PR: Chester Rogers

Notes:

» No differences this week compared to last week.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Preseason Week 3 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Preseason Week 2 Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts released their preseason Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Preseason Week 1 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their preseason Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 18 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their final regular season home game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead their Christmas night date with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 15 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead Saturday's massive primetime clash against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New York Jets

The Colts released their Week 9 unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's primetime matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising