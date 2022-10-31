Colts Place Tyquan Lewis On Injured Reserve; Versatile Defensive Lineman To Undergo Season-Ending Knee Procedure

Lewis sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. 

Oct 31, 2022 at 02:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Versatile Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after sustaining a ruptured left patellar tendon in Week 8 that will require season-ending surgery, head coach Frank Reich said. Lewis was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Lewis was injured late in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The 2018 second-round pick was carted off the field after his injury.

The season-ending injury came, cruelly, nearly one year to the date of Lewis sustaining a right patellar injury on Halloween in 2021 that ended his year last season.

"Our hearts go out to Tyquan," Reich said. "He was having a great year. ... We'll support him every step of the way."

Lewis had one sack, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits over seven games (four starts) this season. The Colts signed Lewis to a contract extension in March just before the start of free agency.

"It was tough, tough to see," wide receiver Parris Campbell, who also played with Lewis at Ohio State, said. "I know what he battled through last year to get back to the point to where he was now."

The Colts also activated safety Trevor Denbow from injured reserve and released punter Nolan Cooney from the practice squad on Monday.

Related Content

news

Stephon Gilmore On Big Throw To Terry McLaurin: 'I've Got To Make That Play'

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore had his hands all over a crucial scramble-drill throw late in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin was able to hold on just a tad longer, setting up a game-winning score and a disappointing Colts' loss.

news

Shaquille Leonard Earns Takeaway In Return, But 'Disappointed' In Final Outcome

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard had one of his patented well-timed takeaways Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after missing three games due to injury, his return was spoiled by a 17-16 loss in the final minute.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On The Commanders In Week 8 Action

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) play host to the Washington Commanders (3-4) in today's Week 8 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Tarik Glenn 'Grateful' As He's Formally Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Tarik Glenn, who spent his entire 10-year career as a standout tackle for the Indianapolis Colts from 1997-2006, on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of the team's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Tarik Glenn On What He Appreciates About Colts, City Of Indianapolis Before Ring Of Honor Enshrinement

Glenn will be enshrined in the Colts Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Matt Ryan 'Disappointed,' But Turns Attention To 'Any Way I Can Help' Colts, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts quarterback spoke with the media at his locker on Wednesday, two days after Sam Ehlinger was elevated to being the team's starting quarterback.

news

Dwight Freeney, Jeff Saturday, Reggie Wayne Reflect On What Made Tarik Glenn Great: 'This Guy Was An Absolute Anchor'

Glenn, the stalwart left tackle who protected Peyton Manning's blind side for a decade, will be enshrined in the Colts Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Why Sam Ehlinger's Poise In Practice Stood Out To Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley

Bradley has had a chance to learn about what makes Ehlinger tick while the second-year quarterback has run the Colts' scout team in practice this season.

news

Frank Reich Explains Colts' Starting Quarterback Change To Sam Ehlinger From Matt Ryan

Reich announced on Monday Ehlinger will be the Colts' starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season.

news

Colts To Start Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback vs. Washington Commanders

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday.

news

Parris Campbell Emerges Once Again On Tough Day For Colts' Offense

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell logged a career-best 10 receptions on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, finishing with 70 receiving yards and hauling in a touchdown for a second straight game. He has 23 targets, 17 receptions, 127 receiving yards and two scores the last two weeks.

