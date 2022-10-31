Colts Place Tyquan Lewis On Injured Reserve; Versatile Defensive Lineman To Undergo Season-Ending Knee Procedure

Versatile Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after sustaining a ruptured left patellar tendon in Week 8 that will require season-ending surgery, head coach Frank Reich said. Lewis was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Lewis was injured late in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The 2018 second-round pick was carted off the field after his injury.

The season-ending injury came, cruelly, nearly one year to the date of Lewis sustaining a right patellar injury on Halloween in 2021 that ended his year last season.

"Our hearts go out to Tyquan," Reich said. "He was having a great year. ... We'll support him every step of the way."

Lewis had one sack, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits over seven games (four starts) this season. The Colts signed Lewis to a contract extension in March just before the start of free agency.

"It was tough, tough to see," wide receiver Parris Campbell, who also played with Lewis at Ohio State, said. "I know what he battled through last year to get back to the point to where he was now."