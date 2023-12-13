How Tyquan Lewis' perseverance has made him an inspiration for Colts' defensive line

"It's been unbelievable to see," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "Obviously, having two catastrophic injuries two years in a row can really set you back physically and mentally. But I mean, seeing the way he attacked each and every day, his process and his faith – he's been very inspiring to me. A lot of guys, they'll get down in the dumps, some guys will be depressed and I'm sure he had those moments, but he just continued to trust the process and the cards that he was dealt."

Lewis' secret to his production is his dedication to his craft. Whether it be his past injuries or off-the-field distractions, Lewis said when it's game time, none of that matters anymore.

"Sometimes, I don't really think about my injuries," Lewis said. "I try not to reflect or dwell on things like that. I do a really good job of when I cross the white lines, anything that's on my mind I just don't even think about it. I don't let it faze me because when you cross the white lines and you hit play on a camera, I don't think nobody really cares. So, you just gotta put the best product out there and that's what I try to do every Sunday."

Lewis' ability to overcome trials and tribulations has helped to make him a valuable resource for the team's younger defensive linemen. A prime example of this is the impact he's had on third-year defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

Coming out of Vanderbilt, Odeyingbo had generated first-round buzz ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, after tearing his Achilles ahead of the Senior Bowl, his draft stock took a dip and allowed him to fall into the Colts' lap with the 54th overall pick.

As he was juggling rehab and his adjustment to NFL life, Odeyingbo said that Lewis was a big help during that process.

"He was extremely helpful with just getting accustomed to being in the NFL on a day-to-day basis," Odeyingbo said. "Then also working through an injury, he had already worked through some injuries before, so he was extremely helpful. He kind of puts you on the right path and tells you when you're doing the wrong things."

As the Colts prepare for their final weeks of the regular season, Lewis hopes he can have a similar impact on the rest of the locker room as the battle rages on for playoff spots in the AFC.