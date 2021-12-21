Colts Select T.Y. Hilton As Recipient Of The 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis – Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award.

The award is an annual recognition for courageous play by an individual, and Hilton is one of 32 National Football League players who earned the accolade. The players of each member club nominate an individual annually and those chosen are traditionally honored at a banquet in Baltimore.

"Thank you to my teammates for selecting me for this prestigious award," said Hilton. "I take pride in representing the Horseshoe for my family, friends, teammates and the fans. I've long admired many of the past winners and it's humbling to now be included in that group."

A four-time Pro Bowler, Hilton has played in 140 career games (118 starts) in 11 seasons (2012-21) with the Colts and has totaled 624 receptions for 9,556 yards (15.3 avg.) and 51 touchdowns. He has also registered 49 punt returns for 482 yards and one touchdown. Hilton has appeared in nine postseason contests (eight starts) and has caught 47 passes for 781 yards and three touchdowns. He was originally selected by Indianapolis in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Hilton ranks in the top-five in franchise history in numerous categories, including receptions (fourth), receiving yards (third), receiving touchdowns (fourth) and scrimmage yards (fifth). He has registered 34 career 100-yard receiving games, which ranks third-most in team history. Hilton's 12 career 150-yard or more receiving games are the most in franchise history. He has compiled five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, joining Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne as the only Colts to register five-or-more such seasons. Hilton has caught at least one pass in 94 consecutive games, which is the fifth-longest streak in franchise history and tied for the 11th-longest active streak in the NFL.

In the community, Hilton's philanthropic work has been focused on helping children and families across Indianapolis and his hometown of Miami. He has hosted multiple youth football camps and has participated several times in the Indiana Black Expo Saving Our Youth Celebrity Basketball Game, which raises money for scholarships for youth. Hilton participates in the Colts Community Ticket Block program and each home game donates tickets to the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis.

As part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, Hilton has supported the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade (2019, 2021), the Boys & Girls Club of Zionsville (2020) and Fathers & Families (2016-18).

The award is named after Ed Block who was the head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts from 1954-77. He served as trainer emeritus with the club until he passed away in 1983.

Past winners of the award dating back to 2000, include: P-Rigoberto Sanchez (2020), DE-Jabaal Sheard (2019), TE-Jack Doyle (2018), S-Clayton Geathers (2017), QB-Andrew Luck (2016), G/T-Joe Reitz (2015), TE-Dwayne Allen (2014), DE-Cory Redding (2013), S-Antoine Bethea (2012), DE-Robert Mathis (2011), DE-Dwight Freeney (2010), DB-Marlin Jackson (2009), C-Jeff Saturday (2008), OG-Ryan Lilja (2007), WR-Reggie Wayne (2006), LB-Cato June (2005), LB-Gary Brackett (2004), DE-Chad Bratzke (2003), LB-Rob Morris (2002), QB-Peyton Manning (2001) and DT-Bernard Whittington (2000).