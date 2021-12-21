Colts Select T.Y. Hilton As Recipient Of The 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award.

Dec 21, 2021 at 01:46 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Ed Block

Indianapolis – Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award.

The award is an annual recognition for courageous play by an individual, and Hilton is one of 32 National Football League players who earned the accolade. The players of each member club nominate an individual annually and those chosen are traditionally honored at a banquet in Baltimore.

"Thank you to my teammates for selecting me for this prestigious award," said Hilton. "I take pride in representing the Horseshoe for my family, friends, teammates and the fans. I've long admired many of the past winners and it's humbling to now be included in that group."

A four-time Pro Bowler, Hilton has played in 140 career games (118 starts) in 11 seasons (2012-21) with the Colts and has totaled 624 receptions for 9,556 yards (15.3 avg.) and 51 touchdowns. He has also registered 49 punt returns for 482 yards and one touchdown. Hilton has appeared in nine postseason contests (eight starts) and has caught 47 passes for 781 yards and three touchdowns. He was originally selected by Indianapolis in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Hilton ranks in the top-five in franchise history in numerous categories, including receptions (fourth), receiving yards (third), receiving touchdowns (fourth) and scrimmage yards (fifth). He has registered 34 career 100-yard receiving games, which ranks third-most in team history. Hilton's 12 career 150-yard or more receiving games are the most in franchise history. He has compiled five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, joining Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne as the only Colts to register five-or-more such seasons. Hilton has caught at least one pass in 94 consecutive games, which is the fifth-longest streak in franchise history and tied for the 11th-longest active streak in the NFL.

In the community, Hilton's philanthropic work has been focused on helping children and families across Indianapolis and his hometown of Miami. He has hosted multiple youth football camps and has participated several times in the Indiana Black Expo Saving Our Youth Celebrity Basketball Game, which raises money for scholarships for youth. Hilton participates in the Colts Community Ticket Block program and each home game donates tickets to the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis.

As part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, Hilton has supported the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade (2019, 2021), the Boys & Girls Club of Zionsville (2020) and Fathers & Families (2016-18).

The award is named after Ed Block who was the head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts from 1954-77. He served as trainer emeritus with the club until he passed away in 1983.

Past winners of the award dating back to 2000, include: P-Rigoberto Sanchez (2020), DE-Jabaal Sheard (2019), TE-Jack Doyle (2018), S-Clayton Geathers (2017), QB-Andrew Luck (2016), G/T-Joe Reitz (2015), TE-Dwayne Allen (2014), DE-Cory Redding (2013), S-Antoine Bethea (2012), DE-Robert Mathis (2011), DE-Dwight Freeney (2010), DB-Marlin Jackson (2009), C-Jeff Saturday (2008), OG-Ryan Lilja (2007), WR-Reggie Wayne (2006), LB-Cato June (2005), LB-Gary Brackett (2004), DE-Chad Bratzke (2003), LB-Rob Morris (2002), QB-Peyton Manning (2001) and DT-Bernard Whittington (2000).

The 44th annual Ed Block Courage Awards is scheduled for early April 2022 at the Renaissance Hotel in Baltimore. Proceeds from the affair benefit the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation in Baltimore. The Ed Block Courage Award Foundation's objective is to establish homes for abused children in each NFL city. Indianapolis established an Ed Block Courage home (Children's Bureau) in October of 2000. The home is part of a national support network for abused children.

Related Content

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz's Role In Run Game Goes Beyond Handing Off To Jonathan Taylor

Carson Wentz's ability to get the Colts to the right running plays before the snap is an important aspect to his team's ground game. 
news

NFL Playoffs Scenarios: Colts Enter Week 16 As AFC No. 5 Seed; Door Still Open To Win AFC South

After beating the New England Patriots in Week 15, the Colts are 8-6 and will enter Week 16 as the AFC's No. 5 seed – and with a path to winning the AFC South still available. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Selected To 2022 Pro Bowl

Taylor leads the NFL with 270 rushing attempts, 1,518 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead their Christmas night date with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Check it out below:
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

The Colts beat the New England Patriots, 27-17, on Saturday to improve to 8-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' resounding, three-phase victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Rushing Into NFL MVP Conversation After Win Over Patriots

Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries, including a game-clinching 67-yard touchdown just before the two-minute warning, in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. 
news

Colts' Strengthen Grip On AFC Playoff Spot With Win Over Patriots But Aren't Done Yet: 'This Counts For One, That's It'

The Colts' 27-17 win over the AFC No. 1 seed New England Patriots was a comprehensive win with contributions from offense, defense and special teams. But Frank Reich and this team aren't letting off the gas with another major test on the horizon next weekend. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs Patriots Week 15

The Colts are hosting the AFC No. 1 seed New England Patriots for a massive showdown Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

It's here: One of the biggest games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory. Get inside this week's Colts-Patriots matchup with a look at the chess match between Frank Reich and Bill Belichick, the challenge for the Colts' defense against Mac Jones and a few players who could be X-Factors on Saturday night. 
news

Why 'Mr. Reliable' Jack Doyle Is Still An X-Factor In Year 9 With Colts

Jack Doyle's run blocking has helped spring Jonathan Taylor to lead the NFL in rushing yards, and he has 27 catches and three touchdowns while being an important target for Carson Wentz. 
news

Colts Rule Out DT Antwaun Woods For Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

The Colts kick off against the Patriots Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising