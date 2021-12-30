How T.Y. Hilton Is Making A Massive Impact On Colts On And Off The Field: 'He Knows The Pulse Of The Team'

Before training camp started, Reich explained what he's come to appreciate about Hilton going into his fourth year with the veteran wide receiver.

"I always knew T.Y. was a great player, but what I've really enjoyed watching is what a great leader he is and how hard he works physically," Reich said. "But just how great a teammate he is. I'm sure he's got a selfish bone in his body because we all do, but when we're out on the practice field and out in games, I feel like he's an incredibly unselfish player.

"Like when he comes to me on the sideline, if he hasn't got the ball, and he's like 'come on,' indicating to me, come on, get me the ball — I know that can be done in two different ways. That can be done like hey, what are you doing, get me the football. Or that can be done like, hey man, I want to help, I can beat this guy, I can get us going, I can be the spark. That's the way T.Y. does that. I just love the guy."

Reich's preseason appreciation for Hilton played out months later when, during the Colts' Week 13 win over the Houston Texans, Hilton went to his coach on the sideline in an exchange caught on "Hard Knocks."

"You don't have to go out of your way to get me the ball," Hilton told Reich.

Reich then relayed what Hilton told him to Wentz and said: "Pro. P-R-O."

Hilton had two catches for 22 yards in the Colts' 31-0 win over the Texans. Those two catches were a career low for Hilton against Houston, a team he's tormented over his decade in the AFC South. It was the product of the Texans trying to take Hilton out of the game – and Hilton's message to Reich was a response to the coverages he was seeing on the field.

"Houston did something they hadn't done in 10 years," Hilton said. "They started doubling me. They started paying a lot of attention to me, I guess. They made it their business to take me out of the game. We were calling a lot of plays for me, a lot of shots for me and they just weren't giving it up.

"So, I went to him and said, 'I see what you're doing but you don't have to force me the ball.' That just means, don't go out of the game plan to try and get me the ball. Just go ahead."

The 32-year-old Hilton is the longest-tenured member of the Colts and is one of the team's most important voices in the locker room. And he sets the tone for an offense that wants to spread things around – which requires every player, every week, to be ready.

Some weeks, that means a heavy dose of Jonathan Taylor. Others, it means Jack Doyle or Nyheim Hines or Michael Pittman Jr. is a focal point. Mo Alie-Cox, Zach Pascal and Ashton Dulin have played significant roles at times this season, too.

And against the Cardinals, Hilton's four catches – which included a touchdown, a 39-yard snag and a tough third down conversion – were critical plays in the Colts' win on Christmas night.

"I'm just trying to be the leader that these guys can look up to," Hilton said. "If I can do it, I know they can do it as well. Just trying to be a team player, do everything that I can to help this team win. If my voice speaks, then I need to speak. I'm just trying to help this team."