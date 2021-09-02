Colts Activate Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal, Carson Wentz Off Reserve/COVID-19 List; Place T.Y. Hilton, Sam Ehlinger, Dezmon Patmon On Injured Reserve

The Colts made six roster moves Thursday morning. 

Sep 02, 2021 at 10:38 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (8)

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today activated center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on the Injured Reserve list.

Ehlinger, 6-2, 225 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (218th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 46 career games (43 starts) at Texas (2017-20) and completed 923-of-1,476 passes for 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns with 27 interceptions. Ehlinger also added 554 carries for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Hilton, 5-10, 183 pounds, has played in 133 career games (112 starts) in nine seasons (2012-20) with the Colts and has totaled 608 receptions for 9,360 yards (15.4 avg.) and 50 touchdowns. He has registered 34 career 100-yard receiving games, which ranks third-most in team history. Hilton's 12 career 150-yard or more receiving games are the most in franchise history. A four-time Pro Bowler (2014-17), he has compiled five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, joining Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne as the only Colts to register five-or-more such seasons. Hilton is the fourth player in franchise history to hit 9,000 career receiving yards and the sixth player to reach 9,000 career scrimmage yards. He was selected by the team in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Patmon, 6-4, 225 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he spent the entire season on the Colts' active roster and saw action in one game. Collegiately, Patmon played in 43 career games (12 starts) at Washington State and finished with 156 receptions for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign Wide Receiver Keke Coutee To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad
news

Colts Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

The Colts added 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Claim Cornerbacks Thakarius Keyes, Chris Wilcox Off Waivers; Waive Marvell Tell III, Andre Chachere

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Announce Final 2021 Roster Cuts

The Colts made 25 transactions ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline for teams to have 53 players on their active roster. 
news

Colts Acquire Tackle Matt Pryor, 2022 Seventh Round Pick From Philadelphia Eagles In Exchange For 2022 Sixth Round Pick

Pryor was a sixth round pick of the Eagles in 2018. 
news

Colts Place Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal, Carson Wentz On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made three roster moves Monday afternoon. 
news

Colts Activate Quenton Nelson Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Place Sam Tevi on Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts today activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed tackle Sam Tevi on the Injured Reserve list.
news

Colts Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers

Warring was the 86th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts Place Guard Quenton Nelson On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Waive-Injured TE Noah Togiai 

Togiai appeared in four games for the Colts in 2020. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising