Colts Activate Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal, Carson Wentz Off Reserve/COVID-19 List; Place T.Y. Hilton, Sam Ehlinger, Dezmon Patmon On Injured Reserve

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today activated center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on the Injured Reserve list.

Ehlinger, 6-2, 225 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (218th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 46 career games (43 starts) at Texas (2017-20) and completed 923-of-1,476 passes for 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns with 27 interceptions. Ehlinger also added 554 carries for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Hilton, 5-10, 183 pounds, has played in 133 career games (112 starts) in nine seasons (2012-20) with the Colts and has totaled 608 receptions for 9,360 yards (15.4 avg.) and 50 touchdowns. He has registered 34 career 100-yard receiving games, which ranks third-most in team history. Hilton's 12 career 150-yard or more receiving games are the most in franchise history. A four-time Pro Bowler (2014-17), he has compiled five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, joining Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne as the only Colts to register five-or-more such seasons. Hilton is the fourth player in franchise history to hit 9,000 career receiving yards and the sixth player to reach 9,000 career scrimmage yards. He was selected by the team in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.