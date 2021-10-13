Colts' Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton To Return To Practice This Week

Hilton was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2.

Oct 13, 2021 at 01:19 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will return to practice this week, coach Frank Reich said Wednesday.

"Certainly excited to have T.Y. back in the fold and out on the field," Reich said. "Obviously that's a big, emotional boost to the team."

Hilton was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2 after undergoing neck surgery. With his return to practice, the Colts opened a three-week window in which they can activate the 10-year veteran off injured reserve.

The 31-year-old Hilton re-signed with the Colts as a free agent this spring and have 608 receptions, 9,360 yards and 50 touchdowns in 133 games over nine years in Indianapolis. Hilton was a Pro Bowler every year from 2014-2017 and caught 56 passes for 762 yards with five touchdowns for the Colts in 2020.

"I always knew T.Y. was a great player, but what I've really enjoyed watching is what a great leader he is and how hard he works physically," Reich said prior to training camp. "But just how great a teammate he is. I'm sure he's got a selfish bone in his body because we all do, but when we're out on the practice field and out in games, I feel like he's an incredibly unselfish player.

"Like when he comes to me on the sideline, if he hasn't got the ball, and he's like 'come on,' indicating to me, come on, get me the ball — I know that can be done in two different ways. That can be done like hey, what are you doing, get me the football. Or that can be done like, hey man, I want to help, I can beat this guy, I can get us going, I can be the spark. That's the way T.Y. does that. I just love the guy."

Linebacker Jordan Glasgow, who is also on injured reserve, will return to practice this week as well.

