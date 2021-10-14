Daily Notebook: After 'Scary' Neck Injury, T.Y. Hilton Eager To Return To Game Action; Kwity Paye To Return Sunday

Whenever Hilton does return, he'll undoubtedly provide a solid shot in the arm to an offense that has seemingly made positive strides each week this season. On Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts registered 513 total net yards, their highest total in a single game since Week 3 of the 2014 season at Jacksonville (529).

Hilton will also work on continuing to build chemistry with another new quarterback in Carson Wentz. The two had some fireworks between them before Hilton's injury during training camp, and Wentz certainly seems to be settling into his new setting, after registering single-game career-highs on Monday in passing yards (402), passer rating (128.5) and yards per attempt (11.49).

"It's exciting for me, it's exciting for the whole team," Wentz said of Hilton's return on Wednesday. "We all know and everybody knows the kind of player he is on the field, but even more-so in the locker room, who he is as a leader. Guys rally around him. Seeing him in the huddle even just in the walkthrough today got me a little excited."

For now, Hilton said he'll leave it up to team personnel to make the final call on his availability, though he's certainly thrilled to be back on the field with his teammates once again.

"If the doctors say I'm good, then I'm good," Hilton said. "If not, then I'm not."

Paye to return

While we await word on Hilton's potential return, another key player on the other side of the ball is expecting to be back against the Texans on Sunday.

Defensive end Kwity Paye, the Colts' 2021 first-round draft pick out of Michigan, told reporters Thursday he expects to make his return Sunday against the Texans after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Paye said there was a chance he could've returned for Monday night's game against the Ravens, but the decision was made not to push the injury and give it just a few more days to heal.

"It wasn't quite there," he said.

Paye, who suffered the injury early in the Colts' Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, has played 89 total snaps this season, compiling eight tackles and two quarterback hurries. In limited action, he has earned a run-stopping grade of 80.0 from Pro Football Focus, and a 74.2 defensive grade overall.