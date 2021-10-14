Colts Sign K Michael Badgley To Practice Squad, Release C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad and released center Joey Hunt from the practice squad.

Oct 14, 2021 at 09:11 AM
Badgley, 5-10, 183 pounds, has played in 35 career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2021) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018-20) and has converted 52-of-66 field goals and 83-of-88 extra points for 239 points. He has also appeared in two postseason contests and has connected on five-of-six field goals and two extra points for 17 points. Badgley re-joins Indianapolis after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. He participated in the team's 2018 offseason program and training camp.

Hunt, 6-2, 295 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season but has not seen game action. He was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1. Hunt has played in 35 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020-21) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). He has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). Hunt was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

