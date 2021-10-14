Colts Sign K Michael Badgley To Practice Squad, Release C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad and released center Joey Hunt from the practice squad.

Badgley, 5-10, 183 pounds, has played in 35 career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2021) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018-20) and has converted 52-of-66 field goals and 83-of-88 extra points for 239 points. He has also appeared in two postseason contests and has connected on five-of-six field goals and two extra points for 17 points. Badgley re-joins Indianapolis after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. He participated in the team's 2018 offseason program and training camp.