Colts' Frank Reich Offers Injury Updates On T.Y. Hilton, Sam Ehlinger; Carson Wentz To Participate In Full-Team Portions Of Practice Monday

"When you're talking about a guy like T.Y. Hilton, him missing games, alright, that's an obvious big blow because he's not only a great player but he's a great leader. He'll still be a great leader on this team even if he misses games because that's just who he is," Reich said. "But it's just unfortunate — I had said several times to Chris (Ballard), I really thought T.Y. was looking as good this training camp as I've seen him. He looked as fast as ever and as instinctive as ever. Even in the short time that he and Carson worked together, I could tell — instant connection. And I could feel that talking to Carson. So that's unfortunate. But the good news is we got good depth and the guys will step up."