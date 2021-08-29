Colts' Frank Reich Offers Injury Updates On T.Y. Hilton, Sam Ehlinger; Carson Wentz To Participate In Full-Team Portions Of Practice Monday

Hilton is being evaluated for a neck injury, which he re-aggravated in practice last week. 

Aug 29, 2021 at 04:48 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts head coach Frank Reich had a number of injury updates on Sunday with the season kicking off in two weeks against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. A rundown:

Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton

Hilton is being evaluated for a neck injury.

"He was experiencing some discomfort during the trip to Detroit," Reich said. "So we took scans, it was a disc issue, so that's a complicated issue. More meetings, more evaluation to come, more opinions to come. Obviously want to do our due diligence there. We got all the right people on it. We'll just continue to meet with the doctors, work with their cue and move forward accordingly. 

"... He will miss some games, we don't know exactly how many. We're optimistic it's not season-ending. We don't know exactly how many games."

Reich said Hilton re-aggravated this neck issue during Wednesday's final training camp practice at Grand Park. It's surely a disappointing setback for the 31-year-old veteran, who was in the midst of a strong preseason entering his 10th year with the Colts.

"When you're talking about a guy like T.Y. Hilton, him missing games, alright, that's an obvious big blow because he's not only a great player but he's a great leader. He'll still be a great leader on this team even if he misses games because that's just who he is," Reich said. "But it's just unfortunate — I had said several times to Chris (Ballard), I really thought T.Y. was looking as good this training camp as I've seen him. He looked as fast as ever and as instinctive as ever. Even in the short time that he and Carson worked together, I could tell — instant connection. And I could feel that talking to Carson. So that's unfortunate. But the good news is we got good depth and the guys will step up." 

Hilton offered up an optimistic view on his injury on Twitter shortly after Reich was finished speaking on Sunday:

Quarterback Carson Wentz and Guard Quenton Nelson

Wentz and Nelson will participate in full-team portions of practice on Monday, Reich said, which will represent the next step in each player's respective recovery from foot procedures in early August. Reich wasn't sure if either or both players would still be considered limited or full participants on Monday.

(Nelson is expected to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.)

The Colts will practice Monday, then have a walkthrough Tuesday before ramping up with a padded practice Wednesday and shorter practice Thursday.

Reich added the Colts need to see Wentz and Nelson be ready for Wednesday's practice "like the game is being played" that day.

"This'll be a big week to determine where those two guys are," Reich said.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger suffered a knee injury in Friday's preseason finale that turned out to be a sprain, which Reich said was "good news" that it was a sprain and not anything worse.

"So we're very happy about that, very, very happy about that as a team, very happy about that for Sam," Reich said. "So it won't be season-ending. It won't need surgery. Happy for Sam."

Reich did confirm, though, that Jacob Eason will enter the 2021 season as the Colts' backup quarterback.

Offensive Tackles Sam Tevi and Eric Fisher; Defensive End Tyquan Lewis

  • Tevi tore his ACL and MCL on Friday and will undergo season-ending surgery, per Reich. "Sam was having a really good camp, was very competitive and a great teammate," Reich said. "We know he'll bounce back and I know he'll go through the rehab process like the pro he is."
  • On Fisher, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, Reich said: "Logically speaking this is a little bit of a bump in the road as far as timing. He's at a good spot physically as far as his Achilles' is concerned."
  • Lewis is dealing with an injury, and his recovery "been slower than we wanted," Reich said, adding he wasn't ready to say Lewis' Week 1 availability would be in jeopardy. "We're still working at it day by day, he's working at it day by day," Reich said. "But the nature of things is it's one of those deals that you just can't rush it."

Related Content

news

Why Colts Have 'All The Trust In The World' In Jacob Eason After Preseason QB Competition

Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed Sunday Jacob Eason will begin 2021 as the team's backup quarterback. 
news

Colts Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers

Warring was the 86th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Lions (Preseason, Week 3)

The Colts finished their first undefeated preseason since 1994 with a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday at Ford Field. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener. 
news

Jacob Eason Or Sam Ehlinger? Colts Exit Preseason Confident In How Quarterback Competition Played Out

The Colts defeated the Detroit Lions, 27-17, on Friday night at Ford Field in a game that offered one final look at Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger ahead of the regular season. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Lions Preseason Game 3

The Colts wrap up the 2021 preseason Friday night at 7 p.m. against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Follow along with all the action with Colts.com's JJ Stankevitz. 
news

Colts Place Guard Quenton Nelson On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts' Final Preseason Game Vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts wrap up the 2021 preseason Friday night at 7 p.m. ET against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Here's everything to watch in the team's final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Rookie Watch: What We Learned About 2021 Draft Class in Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up training camp on Wednesday, and did so having seen important development and contributions from their 2021 draft class. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Good Vibes Leaving Grand Park; Jacob Eason To Start Preseason Finale Vs. Lions

The Colts wrapped up training camp Wednesday with their 20th practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the final day of training camp in 2021. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus As Camp Winds Down

The Colts held their 19th training camp practice on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising