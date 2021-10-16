Colts Activate T.Y. Hilton Off Injured Reserve, Place K Rodrigo Blankenship On Injured Reserve, Elevate K Michael Badgley And Safety Jordan Lucas To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today activated wide receiver T.Y. Hilton from the Injured Reserve list and elevated kicker Michael Badgley and safety Jordan Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. The team also placed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on the Injured Reserve list. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.

Hilton, 5-10, 183 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on September 2. He has played in 133 career games (112 starts) in 10 seasons (2012-21) with the Colts and has totaled 608 receptions for 9,360 yards (15.4 avg.) and 50 touchdowns. Hilton has registered 34 career 100-yard receiving games, which ranks third-most in team history. His 12 career 150-yard or more receiving games are the most in franchise history. A four-time Pro Bowler (2014-17), Hilton has compiled five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, joining Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne as the only Colts to register five-or-more such seasons. He is the fourth player in franchise history to hit 9,000 career receiving yards and the sixth player to reach 9,000 career scrimmage yards. Hilton was selected by the team in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Badgley, 5-10, 183 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on October 14. He has played in 35 career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2021) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018-20) and has converted 52-of-66 field goals and 83-of-88 extra points for 239 points. Badgley has also appeared in two postseason contests and has connected on five-of-six field goals and two extra points for 17 points. He originally signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018 and participated in the team's 2018 offseason program and training camp.

Lucas, 6-1, 190 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 29. He has played in 49 career games (four starts) in his time with the Chicago Bears (2020), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19) and Miami Dolphins (2016-17) and has compiled 32 tackles (21 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, three passes defensed, one interception and 15 special teams stops. Lucas has appeared in six postseason contests (one start) and has registered six tackles (two solo), one pass defensed and two special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Dolphins in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.