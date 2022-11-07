TUNE IN: Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard and Jeff Saturday Press Conference at 8:00 PM ET

This evening at 8:00 p.m., the Colts will hold a press conference with Owner & CEO Jim Irsay, General Manager Chris Ballard and interim head coach Jeff Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play) and Colts Facebook page and Colts Twitter.
Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.
