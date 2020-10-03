Colts Activate TE Trey Burton From IR; Elevate WR Marcus Johnson To Active Roster; Place WR Michael Pittman Jr. On IR

Transactions

The Indianapolis Colts today activated tight end Trey Burton from the Injured Reserve list and placed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Chicago. The Colts’ active roster is now at 54 players.

Oct 03, 2020 at 11:19 AM
Burton, 6-2, 238 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on September 7. He was signed by the Colts as a free agent on April 22, 2020. Burton has played in 85 career games (26 starts) in his time with the Chicago Bears (2018-19) and Philadelphia Eagles (2014-17) and has compiled 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also registered 30 special teams tackles, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Burton has appeared in three postseason contests and has totaled one reception for 12 yards and one special teams tackle. He threw a touchdown in Super Bowl LII with the Eagles. Burton was originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2014.

Pittman, 6-4, 223 pounds, played in the Colts' three games (one start) this season and compiled nine receptions for 73 yards. He was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (34th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Pittman played in 48 career games (30 starts) at USC and compiled 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns. Additionally, he totaled 17 tackles, three blocked kicks, five kickoff returns for 31 yards and six punt returns for 156 yards and one touchdown. Pittman finished 12th on the Trojans' career receptions list.

Johnson, 6-1, 207 pounds, was signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on September 23, 2020. He participated in the team's 2020 offseason program and training camp. Johnson has played in 23 career games (six starts) in his time with the Colts (2018-19) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-17) and has caught 28 passes for 424 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, he spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. Johnson appeared in eight games (six starts) and finished with 17 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, he saw action in five games and caught six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list. Johnson was originally acquired by the Colts via trade with the Seattle Seahawks on September 1, 2018.

