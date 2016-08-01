Trevor Bates Heeding Simple Advice From Robert Mathis

"He plays with great leverage and technique," Bates said. "He's able to set the edge. I try to take that in. Just really everything that he's willing to help me with, I'm willing to take that in."

As it turns out, Mathis has kept an eye on Bates, as well.

With opportunities available for reps in a defense hungry for intense pass rushers, Mathis sees in Bates a young kid with plenty of potential.

"Very smart and instinctive player," Mathis said of Bates. "He's kind of one of my favorite rookies right now, so I'm a big fan. He does what he needs to do to get better each and every day."'Big boys are fun'

It didn't take long for Bates to realize he was in the midst of his first padded practice of his NFL career on Friday at Anderson University.

Bates has played the game for years, obviously, but he said "the physicality and the violence" of the professional game is "a little more present with the pads on."

"Big boys are fun," Bates said when asked about his first day in shoulder pads. "That's really it for me. I'm not the biggest outside linebacker, I'm a little undersized so I've got to really hone in on using my discipline and using discipline with my technique and playing with great leverage and playing behind my hands and taking that with every single rep."

Bates said he was able to hold his own, however, and he's yet to experience his "welcome to the NFL moment."