Postcards From Camp: 'Football Starts Today' As Colts Put Pads On For First Practice

The Colts held their fourth training camp practice of 2022 on Tuesday at Grand Park – and it was the team's first in full pads. Here's everything you need to know from the day in Westfield. 

Aug 02, 2022 at 05:00 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

notebook

WESTFIELD, Ind. – After ramping up for six days, the Colts on Tuesday put the pads on for the first time in this year's training camp.

"It's always different, the intensity level, how things move around you, when there's actual contact," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "Football starts today."

Head coach Frank Reich thought Tuesday's practice – which focused primarily on installing red zone plays – was "clean" and "competitive." A few highlights:

  • Linebacker Bobby Okereke had an active day with a pass break-up in seven-on-seven, and then another in the end zone when he swatted a ball out of tight end Mo Alie-Cox's hands during 11-on-11.
  • Cornerback Brandon Facyson broke up a pass in tight coverage in an early one-on-one drill.
  • In 11-on-11, linebacker Zaire Franklin blew up a run play, while cornerback Kenny Moore II stopped a quick pass to running back Jonathan Taylor for what looked like little or no gain.
  • German defensive back Marcel Dabo picked off a pass during a seven-on-seven red zone period, while undrafted free agent linebacker Sterling Weatherford had a pass break-up in the end zone during 11-on-11.
  • Some offensive highlights: Following a pump fake, Ryan hit wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a deep completion in seven-on-seven, while running back Nyheim Hines' speed, acceleration and agility showed up on run and pass plays during red zone drills.
  • Reich said the defense is usually ahead of the offense during the first padded practice, but commended the Colts' defense for its execution on Tuesday. Also notable is the Colts were installing red zone plays, which usually are schemed to beat a specific opposing defense in a given week. The Colts, then, aren't scheming plays they install to beat their own defense.
  • Tuesday's practice ended with a best-of-three two-point conversion period, which the Colts' defense won – meaning the offense had to run.

One other observation from Tuesday's practice: During a special teams period, Ryan went up to wide receiver Alec Pierce on the sideline and had what looked like a detail-oriented discussion with the rookie.

  • After chatting with Pierce and doing some ball-placement demonstrations, Ryan found the 2022 second-round pick twice for touchdowns in seven-on-seven.
  • "There has to be an open dialogue," Ryan said. "If we're going to be the team we want to be, we've got to be accountable to each other, we've got to be open, honest and grow together."
  • "He holds everybody accountable to the same standard whether you're the first guy on the depth chart or the last guy, everybody is held to that same standard," wide receiver Ashton Dulin said. "That just brings us all together as a room and it elevates everybody's game. He'll quiz you out of the blue at a random moment — walking down the hallway, what do you have on this play. It's fun. He's great to be around. Great leader, great person and we couldn't be happier to have him."
  • Ryan has those discussions with everyone – wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, defensive players – and said those conversations are extremely important at this stage of the NFL calendar.
  • "We've got to grow, and we've got to come together," Ryan said. "We can't wait. It's got to be now. And so every opportunity you get, you've got to take advantage of."

Related Content

news

First-Year Coach Reggie Wayne Bringing 'It' Factor To Colts Wide Receiver Room

Colts coaches and players have been roundly impressed by how Reggie Wayne has approached his training camp as the team's wide receivers coach.

news

August 7 Colts Training Camp Practice Sold Out

Tickets to the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Sunday, August 7 at Grand Park Sports Campus are sold out.

news

Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds And Chief Personnel Executive Morocco Brown On Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, Bernhard Raimann And 2022 Season

Dodds and Brown sat down with the media on Friday to look ahead to the 2022 Colts season.

news

Postcards From Camp: Parris Campbell, Isaiah Rodgers Among Colts' Practice Standouts In Front Of Capacity Crowd

The Colts held their third training camp practice of 2022 on Saturday night in front of a packed house at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the evening's work.

news

How Parris Campbell And Matt Ryan's 'Bread And Butter' Can Mesh For 2022 Colts

Parris Campbell and Matt Ryan have shown a strong connection over the first few days of training camp.

news

Postcards From Camp: Yannick Ngakoue Is Already Making An Impact On Both Sides Of The Ball

The Colts held their second training camp practice of 2022 on Thursday in front of a packed house at Grand Park in Westfield. Here's everything you need to know from the day's work, including how Yannick Ngakoue is making a strong early impression.

news

'We've Never Practiced That Fast:' Matt Ryan's Up-Tempo Emphasis Is Keeping The Colts Focused, Engaged And Efficient During Training Camp

The Colts have ended practice 10 minutes early the last two days not because they're doing less work, but because they're doing their work more efficiently. And that's all thanks to Matt Ryan.

news

During Colts' Training Camp, Matt Ryan's Leadership Style Will Lean On 'The Beauty Of Experience'

Matt Ryan will be participating in his 15th training camp, but his first with the Colts, over the next couple weeks at Grand Park in Westfield. And Ryan's experience and leadership will be an important undercurrent to the Colts having a successful training camp.

news

July 30 Colts Training Camp Practice Sold Out

Tickets to the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Grand Park Sports Campus are sold out.

news

Postcards From Camp: Nick Cross Makes A Strong Impression As Practice Gets Underway At Grand Park

The Colts held their first training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday at Grand Park. Here's what you need to know from the day's work.

news

10 Colts Things To Watch In Training Camp: Matt Ryan's Accuracy, Jonathan Taylor's Encore, Left Tackle Competition, Playmaking Cornerbacks And More At Grand Park

The Colts will open their 2022 training camp on Wednesday at Grand Park in Westfield with the first of 16 practices open to the public. From getting to know Matt Ryan to watching Jonathan Taylor up close to seeing an attack-minded defense, there's plenty for Colts fans to watch during those practices.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising