Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason Has 'Really Good Day,' Quenton Nelson Has Successful Foot Procedure

The Colts held their seventh practice of training camp Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know from the day’s action at Grand Park. 

Aug 04, 2021 at 03:45 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts coach Frank Reich had a message for quarterback Jacob Eason during Wednesday's training camp practice at Grand Park: "Hey, that's the way to bounce back."

After some struggles on Tuesday, Eason and the Colts' offense put in a strong morning of work Wednesday during the team's second padded practice of training camp. Eason made some aggressive and confident throws, like when he used his arm strength to zip a pass into a tight window to wide receiver Zach Pascal over the middle during 11 on 11 work. 

"Today, right from the start, very first period — I'm sure you guys could see it and feel it, and that was starting with Jacob," Reich said. 

Reich noted Wednesday's practice was lighter on install, and the Colts' offense began repeating plays that were installed earlier in camp. That helped with the offense's better execution, as did Eason and the rest of the players having a generally good day. 

And practices like the one Eason had Wednesday are part of the growing process for Eason as he builds a foundation of confidence ahead of his preseason debut Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Carolina Panthers. 

"Confidence is a big deal, and there's only one way to get it and that's execute," Reich said. "Execute and stack play by play. The quarterback position's tough, you're dependent on a lot of other guys, so you can have a few things go wrong that sometimes aren't your fault but it reflects on you. But that's the job. You still gotta find ways to overcome that. Today was a good day for all the quarterbacks but Jacob in particular."

Nelson follows Wentz with successful procedure on foot

Like the foot procedure quarterback Carson Wentz underwent 24 hours prior, the same procedure on left guard Quenton Nelson "went as well as can be expected," Reich said. 

"Same good report, in and out, everything else looks good," Reich continued. "Talked to him this morning, was in good spirits. You all know Quenton's got this intensity about him — I can assure you that after having the procedure that intensity didn't change one bit. Just talking about how he's going to approach the next few weeks to continue to get better every day. He's not going to waste a day. He's already given me his plan every day, so love his approach."

Nelson took to Instagram to offer an update Wednesday morning, too, writing: 

"3rd surgery of the offseason in the books, no time for pity. ** that. Truth is, I'm thankful, thankful the early part of the time table says 5 weeks. That gives me 5 weeks to do everything I can physically and mentally to be ready to go Week 1 to smash these goals."

Reich pleased with O-line's work

With Nelson (foot), center Ryan Kelly (elbow) and left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles') all out, the Colts are practicing without 60 percent of their projected starting offensive line. And yet, every day Jonathan Taylor still rips off an explosive run or two (or three) while Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines pick up productive carries. 

So while the Colts' defensive line has been swarming over the last week, Reich said he's happy with how the offensive line has responded to needing so many next men up. And the reps guys like Danny Pinter, Chris Reed and Sam Tevi are getting now should only help bolster the Colts' depth later. 

"I think the O-line, even without Eric, without Quenton, without Ryan, I'm not going to lie, I've been very impressed with the offensive line, without those guys in there," Reich said. "I feel like we're running the ball in camp, now that the pads are on I think there's a lot of good things showing up. I feel really good about the depth that we're building and I think some of these guys have proven they can play starting football for us if needed."

Quick hits

  • Linebacker Bobby Okereke had *another* pass break-up on Wednesday. The third-year linebacker has been one of the brightest bright spots for the Colts over the first week of training camp. 
  • Linebacker E.J. Speed has had a solid start to camp, too, and did a good job reading and reacting to a wide receiver screen to sniff it out early in 11 on 11 work. "Having E.J. and Bobby Okereke out there in coverage is, for a linebacker coach, it's nice because they're both long, athletic, they can make plays on the ball," linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said. "They're both really rangy, athletic, quick, instinctive players."
  • Quarterback Sam Ehlinger hit a nice downfield shot to wide receiver Gary Jennings off play-action in team drills. 
  • Defensive end Ben Banogu had another impressive practice, highlighted by some solid reps in one-on-one drills. 
  • Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis had a pressure early in practice, the kind that could've been a sack in a game.
  • Cornerback Kenny Moore II had a flash rep when he played sticky coverage on wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and broke up a pass intended for the veteran receiver in 11 on 11. 
  • A highlight from Eason we didn't mention earlier: He did a good job of reading a blitz and getting the ball out quick to wide receiver Parris Campbell in 11-on-11. Campbell had a few flashes, too, as the 2019 second-round pick continues to stack practices. 
  • Two other defensive highlights: Safety Ibraheim Campbell blew up a screen and linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi had an interception in team work. 

They said it

"I didn't think he was human. He's probably still not human. He's probably going to be back quicker than we think. - Running back Nyheim Hines on left guard Quenton Nelson

Related Content

news

Colts Rookie Watch: Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger, Mike Strachan Make Strong First Impressions In Training Camp

With one week of training camp in the books, where do the Colts' rookies stand so far? This week's check-in looks at Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger and Mike Strachan, starting with Paye. 
news

Training Camp Practice Notes: Another Disruptive Day For Grover Stewart, DeForest Buckner And Colts' D-Line

The Colts held their sixth training camp practice — and first in full pads — on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know about the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Coach Frank Reich: Carson Wentz's Procedure 'A Best-Case Scenario'

The Colts quarterback had a procedure on his left foot Monday. 
news

Colts' Quenton Nelson To Have Foot Procedure, Coach Frank Reich Announces

The three-time All-Pro left guard was injured during Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notebook: Frank Reich Returns, Ben Banogu Keeps Bringing Energy

The Colts held their fifth training camp practice of 2021 Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park, which was highlighted by the return of coach Frank Reich. 
news

Top Takeaways: Why Frank Reich Is 'Optimistic' About Carson Wentz's Recovery From Foot Procedure

Colts coach Frank Reich discussed Carson Wentz's foot injury on Monday, from why the quarterback is having a procedure done to what the timetable of his recovery looks like. Here are four things you need to know about where Wentz and the Colts stand after Monday's news. 
news

Carson Wentz To Undergo Procedure On Foot, Colts Coach Frank Reich Announces

The Colts' quarterback injured his foot during Thursday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 2 - 8

Everything you need to know about the second week at Colts Training Camp.
news

Why Colts' Kwity Paye Has Big Week Ahead In Training Camp After Strong First Impression

Kwity Paye quickly adjusted to the speed of NFL training camp and stacked a few good practices last week. But a new test for the first-round pick arrives this week when the pads come on for the first time at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason, Jalen Morton, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley Meet The Media

The Colts did not have any new information on Carson Wentz on Saturday, while the team's other four quarterbacks talked to the media after practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the Colts' fourth training camp practice of 2021. 
news

Colts Practice Notes: Marcus Brady Pleased With Jacob Eason As Carson Wentz Misses Practice

The Colts held their third training camp practice of 2021 on Friday at Grand Park, with Jacob Eason stepping in for Carson Wentz, who missed practice with a foot injury. Here's what you need to know about what went down Friday morning in Westfield. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising