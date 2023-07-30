Training camp notebook: Colts set stage for first padded practice next week

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A few quick notes and observations from Saturday's practice before the Colts have Sunday off:
- After Gardner Minshew took first-team reps Wednesday and Anthony Richardson took them Friday, the Colts split first-team snaps between the two quarterbacks during Saturday's practice.
- Richardson found tight end Kylen Granson for a couple of nice completions. The first was a deep sideline connection early in 11-on-11; the second was a zippy completion during seven-on-seven.
- Richardson also threw an arcing deep ball to wide receiver Vyncint Smith that just barely wasn't hauled in.
- Minshew connected a couple times with wide receiver Alec Pierce, and on consecutive plays late in 11-on-11 completed saucy shovel passes to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Deon Jackson, respectively.
- The Colts held a one-on-one wide receiver vs. cornerback period for the first time in camp on Saturday. The highlight was two competitive reps between Pittman and cornerback Kenny Moore II, with each player winning one apiece.
- Moore had a pass break-up later in seven-on-seven, and has made splash plays in each of the Colts' first three practices.
- A highlight of practice: Rigoberto Sanchez kicked his first punt in front of teammates since sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury during last year's training camp, and was greeted with a chorus of cheers from his teammates.
- Cornerback Darius Rush (shoulder) did not participate, along with safety Julian Blackmon, cornerback JuJu Brents and defensive end Samson Ebukam, who are all working through hamstring injuries.
- Head coach Shane Steichen said the Colts will hold their first padded practice of training camp on Monday. His goal for players in it: "Stay up, but we want to be physical as heck. We want to take care of each other, but when those pads come on Monday, it's going to be on."