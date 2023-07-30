Training Camp

Presented by

Training camp notebook: Colts set stage for first padded practice next week

The Colts held an up-tempo evening practice in front of 7,000 fans on Saturday, and will continue ramping up activity when the team re-convenes Monday for the first padded practice of traning camp. 

Jul 29, 2023 at 09:32 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

TCNB729

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A few quick notes and observations from Saturday's practice before the Colts have Sunday off:

  • After Gardner Minshew took first-team reps Wednesday and Anthony Richardson took them Friday, the Colts split first-team snaps between the two quarterbacks during Saturday's practice.
  • Richardson found tight end Kylen Granson for a couple of nice completions. The first was a deep sideline connection early in 11-on-11; the second was a zippy completion during seven-on-seven.
  • Richardson also threw an arcing deep ball to wide receiver Vyncint Smith that just barely wasn't hauled in.
  • Minshew connected a couple times with wide receiver Alec Pierce, and on consecutive plays late in 11-on-11 completed saucy shovel passes to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Deon Jackson, respectively.
  • The Colts held a one-on-one wide receiver vs. cornerback period for the first time in camp on Saturday. The highlight was two competitive reps between Pittman and cornerback Kenny Moore II, with each player winning one apiece.
  • Moore had a pass break-up later in seven-on-seven, and has made splash plays in each of the Colts' first three practices.
  • A highlight of practice: Rigoberto Sanchez kicked his first punt in front of teammates since sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury during last year's training camp, and was greeted with a chorus of cheers from his teammates.
  • Cornerback Darius Rush (shoulder) did not participate, along with safety Julian Blackmon, cornerback JuJu Brents and defensive end Samson Ebukam, who are all working through hamstring injuries.
  • Head coach Shane Steichen said the Colts will hold their first padded practice of training camp on Monday. His goal for players in it: "Stay up, but we want to be physical as heck. We want to take care of each other, but when those pads come on Monday, it's going to be on."

Related Content

news

How Adetomiwa Adebawore is adjusting to his first NFL training camp

Adebawore spoke with the hosts of Camp Chats to explain what he has learned since being drafted back in April.

news

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie embraces change in his first training camp with the Colts

After spending the past five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, McKenzie is quickly adjusting to life in Indianapolis.

news

Why Colts believe continuity, and Tony Sparano Jr., will benefit 2023 offensive line

The Colts' same five starting offensive linemen to end the 2022 season have been on the field to open 2023 training camp, but the team sees plenty of reasons for optimism for the group up front.

news

How Grover Stewart plans to build on his strong 2022 season

Stewart spoke with the hosts of Camp Chats to discuss his goals for the campaign.

news

Colts' Josh Downs feels prepared for mental, physical challenges of first NFL training camp

Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne has already seen the impact of Downs being a coach's son.

news

Colts Camp 'Kids Day' moved to July 31

August 5 & 6 practices SOLD OUT

news

Training camp notebook: Anthony Richardson has 'wow,' learning moments with Colts' first-team offense

Head coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week he'd rotate Richardson and Gardner Minshew with the Colts' first-team offense.

news

Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers hopes to establish himself as a 'top' player this season

Going from a roster hopeful to taking first-team reps at training camp, Flowers has the backing of his coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season.

news

July 28 Training Camp Practice Moved Indoors

Due to potential extreme heat and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 10 a.m. today has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

news

Colts' OC Jim Bob Cooter and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner share their thoughts on the starting quarterback competition

Cooter and Turner discuss how Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew's camaraderie makes the entire offense better.

news

'I'm not gonna let anything slide:' Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. emerging as leader through competitiveness, toughness

Entering his fourth year in the NFL, Pittman has proven himself to not only be a productive wide receiver, but an important tone-setting leader for the Colts.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising