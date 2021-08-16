The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 16 - 22

The Indianapolis Colts will host the third week of 2021 Colts Training Camp, powered by Kerauno, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. this week.
For more information or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.
WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW...
Free downloadable tickets. There is no charge to enter camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket each day. Tickets may be acquired at Colts.com/Camp.
Parking. Public parking is available for $5 per car in Lots C, E, F and G (no re-entry). ADA Parking is available in Lot G. Fans may purchase parking in advance at GrandPark.org/colts.
COVID-19. In cooperation with the Hamilton County (Ind.) Health Department (HCHD), most other COVID-19 protocols have been eliminated or relaxed. Specifically, while masks and face coverings will be encouraged, they will be optional. A dedicated "mask required" section will be available for fans in high-risk health categories or who would prefer to sit in a masked area.
Fans who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours, should stay home.
No autographs & player photos. Due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted to interact with players or coaches and must maintain a 20-foot distance from them at all times. As such, no player/coach autographs or photographs with fans will be permitted at any time.
Indoor practices. If inclement weather or another issue forces practice indoors at the Grand Park Event Center, fans will not be permitted inside due to COVID-19 protocols.
Safety & Security. For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy for game days is in effect in areas that require a ticket. No water bottles or outside food will be permitted.
Camp updates. To receive camp updates, fans may follow the Colts on social media or text "ColtsCamp" to "759759." Throughout camp, the Colts will utilize Kerauno's KLaunch experiential managed text solutions to share updates, events and promotions with attendees.
MONDAY, AUGUST 16 - OFF DAY
There is no scheduled team practice, and Colts City is closed.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 17 - FRONTLINE WORKERS APPRECIATION DAY
The Colts will celebrate Indiana's frontline workers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – who have stepped up to serve their friends and neighbors during the COVID1-19 pandemic.
The first 200 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts car flag and camo rally towel (Giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent). For the day's concessions and Pro Shop deals, visit Colts.com/camp:
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open; Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18 - GRANDPARENTS DAY
This special day at Colts Camp celebrates grandparents and the role they play in the lives of everyday families. Grandparents and their families will have a chance to enjoy Colts City, meet team mascot "Blue" and watch practice with hundreds of other Colts fans.
Also, the first 200 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts mini pennant (Giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent). For the day's concessions and Pro Shop deals, visit Colts.com/camp:
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open;
9 - 9:30 a.m. - Appearance by Blue
9 - 11 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 - MOM & TOTS DAY OUT
The Colts invite moms and their young children to camp for a morning of fun and football! The first 200 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts phone ring. (Giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent.). For the day's concessions and Pro Shop deals, visit Colts.com/camp.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open; Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
9 - 9:30 p.m. - Appearance by Blue
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 & F31
FRIDAY, AUGUST 20 - OFF DAY
There is no scheduled team practice, and Colts City is closed.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 - COLTS @ VIKINGS
The Colts will go on the road for their second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sat., Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on Fox 59.
For all the ways you can watch and listen to Colts preseason games, click here.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 22 - OFF DAY
There is no scheduled team practice, and Colts City is closed.
HCHD VACCINATION CLINIC @ COLTS CITY
The Colts are partnering with HCHD and Indiana University Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic onsite during camp hours.
The clinic will be open in Colts City and will offer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older and a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ups are welcome.
The vaccine is free, but patients must show proof of insurance. Staff will be on hand to help schedule second vaccine doses for those who are receiving their first at camp. Those who receive their vaccination at the clinic will receive a $10 Colts Pro Shop gift card.
BOOK DRIVE - BOOKS FOR YOUTH
Throughout Training Camp, fans are encouraged to drop off new or gently used books at Colts Community collection stations located at Grand Park.
All donations will benefit Books for Youth, a partnership between the Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. to collect books and backpacks for Hoosier children in foster care. Now in its 15th year, the effort has collected more than 895,000 books and distributed more than 8,800 backpacks.