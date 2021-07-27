The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: July 27 - August 2

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off 2021 Colts Training Camp, powered by Kerauno, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. this week.
This summer, the Colts will welcome fans back to camp for the first time since 2019. Last year's camp was held at Colts headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis due to COVID-19 and was closed to fans.
For more information or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.
WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW...
Free downloadable tickets. There is no charge to enter camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket each day. Tickets may be acquired at Colts.com/Camp.
Parking. Public parking is available for $5 per car in Lots C, E, F and G (no re-entry). ADA Parking is available in Lot G. Fans may purchase parking in advance at GrandPark.org/colts.
COVID-19. In cooperation with the Hamilton County (Ind.) Health Department (HCHD), most other COVID-19 protocols have been eliminated or relaxed. Specifically, while masks and face coverings will be encouraged, they will be optional. A dedicated "mask required" section will be available for fans in high-risk health categories or who would prefer to sit in a masked area.
Fans who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours, should stay home.
No autographs & player photos. Due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted to interact with players or coaches and must maintain a 20-foot distance from them at all times. As such, no player/coach autographs or photographs with fans will be permitted at any time.
Indoor practices. If inclement weather or another issue forces practice indoors at the Grand Park Event Center, fans will not be permitted inside due to COVID-19 protocols.
Safety & Security. For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy for game days is in effect in areas that require a ticket. No water bottles or outside food will be permitted.
Camp updates. To receive camp updates, fans may follow the Colts on social media or text "ColtsCamp" to "759759." Throughout camp, the Colts will utilize Kerauno's KLaunch experiential managed text solutions to share updates, events and promotions with attendees.
---
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 - CAMP KICKOFF
Opening Parade with the Budweiser Clydesdales. Weather permitting, the world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales will lead a parade through Grand Park to help officially open camp.
In 1933, August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch III surprised their father, August A. Busch, Sr., with the gift of a six-horse Clydesdale hitch to commemorate the repeal of Prohibition of beer. Today, the Clydesdales continue to be an enduring symbol of Anheuser-Busch's heritage, tradition and commitment to quality, making hundreds of appearances across the country each year.
WHEN: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Begins in Lot C. The parade will proceed to Lot F, between Fields F9 and F10 and alongside Colts City, before returning to Lot C.
Camp Kickoff. Join the Colts for their first open practice since 2019. In addition to practice, Colts City makes its return in a new location on the Grand Park campus. A new 85,000 square foot multi-purpose asphalt pad and Play 60 turf field, adjacent to the Colts practice fields, will allow fans to enjoy Colts City activities and team practices more conveniently.
Live entertainment will be provided by Colts Official Gameday DJ, DJ GNO. The first 500 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts Foam Waver at the Colts City Info Tent. For daily concessions and Pro Shop deals, visit Colts.com/camp
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open; Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
9 - 9:30 a.m. - Appearance by Blue
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
THURSDAY, JULY 29 - YOUTH SPORTS DAY
The Colts will celebrate youth sports with special youth football activities on the Colts Play60 Field with NFL FLAG and National Flag Football. What's more, the College Football Playoff Host Committee will be set up in Colts City with giveaways and activities.
The first 200 kids to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts bandana. (All giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent. Children must be present to claim giveaways.) For daily concessions and Colts Pro Shop deals, visit Colts.com/camp
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open; Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
9 - 9:30 a.m. - Appearance by Blue
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
FRIDAY, JULY 30 - OUT OF OFFICE DAY
Fans can celebrate the end of the work week by catching a Friday morning practice at Colts Camp or enjoying Colts City before heading to the office. The first 500 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts phone ring. (All giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent.)
For daily concessions and Pro Shop deals, visit Colts.com/camp.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open
9 - 9:30 a.m. - Appearance by Blue
9 - 11 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
10 - 11:45 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
SATURDAY, JULY 31 - KIDS DAY
For their first Saturday practice, the Colts will celebrate Kids Day, presented by Riley Children's Health, featuring a specially-priced kids' meal, free face painting and many other fun family activities.
Live entertainment will be provided by Colts Official Gameday DJ, DJ GNO. The first 500 kids to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts Arm Sleeve. (All giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent. Children must be present to claim giveaways.)
For daily concessions and Colts Pro Shop deals, visit Colts.com/camp
12 - 4 p.m. - Colts City open
12 - 12:30 p.m. - Appearance by Blue
12 - 12:30 p.m. - Autographs and photos with a Colts Legend
12:40 - 4 p.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
1 - 2:30 p.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
2 - 4 p.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Legend Tyjuan Hagler
---
HCHD VACCINATION CLINIC @ COLTS CITY
The Colts will partner with HCHD and Indiana University Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic onsite during camp.
The clinic will be open in Colts City and will offer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older and a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ups are welcome.
---
BOOK DRIVE - BOOKS FOR YOUTH
Throughout Training Camp, fans are encouraged to drop off new or gently used books at Colts Community collection stations located at Grand Park.
All donations will benefit Books for Youth, a partnership between the Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. to collect books and backpacks for Hoosier children in foster care. Now in its 15th year, the effort has collected more than 895,000 books and distributed more than 8,800 backpacks.
---
KNOT TODAY @ COLTS CITY
kNot Today – the foundation created by Head Coach Frank Reich and his wife Linda to generate awareness, create prevention strategies and help develop innovative healing programs for sexually abused and exploited children – will be set up in Colts City throughout 2021 camp,
Fans who visit the kNot Today tent during camp or text "KNOT" to 55433 may also enter into daily giveaways, including signed merchandise and a chance to win a private meet & greet with Coach Reich.
For more information, to donate or to support kNot Today, visit knottoday.org.