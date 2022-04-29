NFL Draft 2022: Colts Trade Down, Acquire Picks From Minnesota Vikings

The Colts traded down to open their 2022 NFL Draft, sending picks Nos. 42 (second round) and 122 (fourth round) to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the Nos. 53 (second round), 77 (third round) and 192 (sixth round) selections.
With the trade, the Colts now have the following selections
- Second round, 53rd overall (from Minnesota)
- Third round, 73rd overall (from Washington)
- Third round, 77th overall (from Minnesota)
- Fifth round, 159th overall
- Fifth round, 179th overall (compensatory selection)
- Sixth round, 192nd overall (from Minnesota)
- Sixth round, 216th overall (compensatory selection)
- Seventh round, 239th overall (from Philadelphia)
2022 Ticket Information
See the 2022 Draft Class and the rest of the Indianapolis Colts all season long!
The 2022 Schedule will be officially unveiled Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Colts.com, and the Colts Mobile App! Be the first to see the schedule and notified when tickets go on sale by joining our official priority list HERE.
Looking for more? Be there live for every home game with Colts Season Tickets and get great perks, like priority access to playoff tickets and access to the best available seats. Find your dream seats here or attend our exclusive Select-A-Seat event at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 7.