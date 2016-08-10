Top 10 Quotes: #ColtsCamp, Week 2

It was certainly the correct decision — there's no reason at all to risk the players' safety, let alone in the preseason — but the outcome was disappointing nonetheless.

After several productive days, including multiple practice sessions in full pads, the Colts players were certainly ready to finally do a little hitting against members of another team.

While that didn't happen, the second week of camp at Anderson University did provide plenty of notable quotes from the Colts players, coaches and team personnel. Check out the Top 10 quotes here:

• "Obviously Chuck (Pagano) and Ryan (Grigson) have a great relationship and Andrew (Luck) is feeling really healthy. He feels great and that makes me feel great because, yeah, we're under the radar, but we have Andrew Luck. Andrew understands what those expectations mean. I think we all know every year Andrew is in the discussions about being an MVP of the league type of guy. We are having a great year, and look at it, it's a quarterback driven league there's no question about it. And we want to do everything we can to get him in the position to play great and be in that three or four guys in the league that's talked about for the MVP. That's the way it should be every year. He's up to the challenge." — Colts Owner Jim Irsay, on the organization being able to focus strictly on football heading into the 2016 regular season.

• "I think it's everything. We always talk about serving and giving back and our guys do a great job. They spend time in the community. Dog days of two-a-days, day one when the blimp is in the air and you've got Daffy and Goofy and you've got a tent and you've got all this stuff going on, it's great. But day six? It's a little bit harder. So it's great to have those guys out there rooting these guys on, and we appreciate them very much." - Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, on the team's fans coming out and supporting the team day after day at training camp.

• "Erik is one of those young guys that I'm talking about. He's really done a nice job. You see the football understanding start to come around where he's doing things that aren't necessarily drawn up the way it is on the play. He's making adjustments that you'd expect from somebody who has played the game quite a bit. I'm really pleased with him in all aspects. He's not just been a pass catcher, he's blocked, he's pass blocked, he's run blocked and he's improved in all areas so I'm excited about him." — Colts Offensive Coordinator Rob Chudzinski, on the development of tight end Mo Alie-Cox.