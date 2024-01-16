How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. pushed Colts' offensive line turnaround in 2023

The Colts' starting five, too, all individually improved off where they were in 2022.

Raimann took a major step forward in Year 2 (he had the sixth-highest PFF overall grade among tackles) and the Colts view him as still having upside.

Nelson earned a spot in his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl and was "back to being who we all think and know who he is," Ballard said.

Kelly was PFF's highest-graded run blocking center.

Fries was rock-solid in the run game and tied for 21st among starting guards with a pressure rate allowed of 4.7 percent (the guy he's tied with: two-time Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler Joe Thuney).

Smith battled through injuries to earn the highest PFF overall grade (83.3) of his six-year career.

"I think Tony did a tremendous job," Ballard said. "We had injuries and he had to really be flexible and get those other guys ready to play. Pleased with where they're at and where they're going."

Those other guys – tackle Blake Freeland and center Wesley French – were needed quite a bit throughout the 2023 season. Freeland played 702 snaps over 16 games (nine starts), while French held his own against some formidable tests (the Baltimore Ravens' defense, Aaron Donald).

Sparano upheld a certain standard for the Colts' offensive line no matter who was playing, and the cohesion he fostered in that group paid off when starters like Raimann, Kelly and Smith had to miss time.

"I feel like Tony did a good job never overvaluing or undervaluing a player," Smith said. "Everyone's important in the room so whenever your number's called, you're just as prepared as they guy in front of you or behind you. You're always ready to go. It showed with the guys out there, we didn't miss a beat."

And, as Kelly said about the play of those backups: "It's the true indication of a true great offensive line coach."

The Colts always believed in the talent and people they had in their offensive line room, but needed to find the right coach to lead them. In Sparano, they found that person.

"He connected really well with those guys and when you have a coach that connects with his players, and those players believe in what he's coaching, I think it goes a long way," Steichen said. "That's what he did this year with those guys and you could see it on the field."

In talking to members of the Colts' offensive line, that belief Sparano has in them is certainly reciprocated. More than anything – this year was fun for those players. It wasn't just that they once again proved to be one of the NFL's better offensive lines – it was how they went about doing it, with Sparano leading the way.

"You're not going to find a guy in here who's not going to run through a wall for that guy," Kelly said, "because he believes in us as players, he believes that he wants the best out of us and that's what pushes us to be the best players we can be.