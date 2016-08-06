Tony Dungy Reflects On A 'Wonderful Journey' In Canton

Dungy became beloved throughout Indiana and within the Colts' rabid fanbase for those qualities, too.

"I'll tell you, the most satisfying part was doing what Jim talked about in that first phone conversation: connecting with the community, and making the Colts an integral part of the Indianapolis landscape," Dungy said. "I'd like to thank you big time, Jim and Bill, and the Colts fans. You made us feel like native Hoosiers, and our family loves you."

But the final four minutes of Dungy's speech on Saturday was highlighted by his acknowledgement of the players he said got him to Canton, and the trailblazers who allowed him to grace an NFL sideline.

Dungy first asked all the men that were in the crowd Saturday and had played for him over the years to stand and be recognized.

Many of them — Manning, James and Harrison included — proudly got to their feet with smiles on their faces.

"As you see, several of them are in the Hall of Fame already; others are certainly going to follow them," he said. "And there's no doubt these guys are responsible for me being up here today. I thank you guys. I love you — every one of you."

To wrap up his speech, though, Dungy made it a point to thank a handful of men in particular: the 10 African-American assistant coaches on NFL staffs when he began his career in professional football.

Those men, Dungy said, made it possible for guys like Lovie Smith and himself to even have the opportunity to coach in a Super Bowl against each other, as they did in XLI.

To date, there are more than 200 minority coaches in the NFL.