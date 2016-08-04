Tony Dungy, Marvin Harrison Receive Gold Jackets From Pro Football Hall Of Fame

CANTON, Ohio – Another two members of the Colts Ring of Honor now have added a certain gold jacket in their closet.

Hall of Fame enshrinement week got kicked off Thursday night with the gold jacket presentation for the Class of 2016.

The bust will come on Saturday, but Thursday night was about slipping on the gold jacket for Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison.

"It means a lot," Harrison said after Jim Irsay put the gold jacket on him, in front of friends, family and fans, at the Canton Civic Center on Thursday night.

"It's finally sinking in. After six, seven months, we are almost there. Saturday will be even bigger. It's definitely a big honor to be a part of such a prestigious group."

That group will be 303 in total once Saturday night is put to rest.

On Thursday, more than 100 Pro Football Hall of Famers were present for the gold jacket dinner ceremony.

Just prior to having the gold jackets put on from their presenters (Jim Irsay for Harrison, Donnie Shell for Dungy), the inductees walked through a tunnel created by members of the Hall there on Thursday night.

To a raucous cheer, second to only fellow inductee Brett Favre, Dungy took his time walking through the class of immortality he can now call home.

"It's something that you know is coming, but you still don't believe it," Dungy said after Thursday night's ceremony. "Walking down that gauntlet and seeing players that you watched growing up as a kid, teammates, guys you competed against, just that mix of everyone, you say, 'I'm in this group now.'