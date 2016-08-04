Tony Dungy, Marvin Harrison Receive Gold Jackets From Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Intro: Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison will need to make extra room in their closets. On Thursday night, Dungy and Harrison received their gold jackets to kick off Hall of Fame Enshrinement week.

Aug 04, 2016 at 05:29 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

harrison-marvin-03.jpg

CANTON, Ohio – Another two members of the Colts Ring of Honor now have added a certain gold jacket in their closet.

Hall of Fame enshrinement week got kicked off Thursday night with the gold jacket presentation for the Class of 2016.

The bust will come on Saturday, but Thursday night was about slipping on the gold jacket for Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison.

"It means a lot," Harrison said after Jim Irsay put the gold jacket on him, in front of friends, family and fans, at the Canton Civic Center on Thursday night.

"It's finally sinking in. After six, seven months, we are almost there. Saturday will be even bigger. It's definitely a big honor to be a part of such a prestigious group."

That group will be 303 in total once Saturday night is put to rest.

On Thursday, more than 100 Pro Football Hall of Famers were present for the gold jacket dinner ceremony.

Just prior to having the gold jackets put on from their presenters (Jim Irsay for Harrison, Donnie Shell for Dungy), the inductees walked through a tunnel created by members of the Hall there on Thursday night.

To a raucous cheer, second to only fellow inductee Brett Favre, Dungy took his time walking through the class of immortality he can now call home.

"It's something that you know is coming, but you still don't believe it," Dungy said after Thursday night's ceremony. "Walking down that gauntlet and seeing players that you watched growing up as a kid, teammates, guys you competed against, just that mix of everyone, you say, 'I'm in this group now.'

"It's really hard to believe."

If Dungy thought Thursday night was emotional, who knows how the coach will be describing Saturday night's enshrinement.

Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks, players Dungy coached in Tampa, were ready to congratulate him on Thursday.

Come Saturday, a Colts' brigade will descend upon Canton.

Names like Manning, James, Wayne, Saturday, Mathis and Vinatieri will be present to watch two friends have their busts be revealed.

For years to come, several Colts will have their Hall of Fame credentials debated.

There's no longer the need to ponder the Canton worthiness of Dungy and Harrison.

The Hall of Famers have officially begun a weekend they will never forget.

"To have all the guys coming back that were such a big part of getting here," Dungy said on Thursday night of his former Colts, "I can't even imagine what Saturday night is going to be like."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts, Eagles Meet For Week 11 Clash At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.

news

'Edgerrin James: A Football Life' Premieres Friday On NFL Network

NFL Films' profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James features interviews with James, Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian and – of course – Trick Daddy.

news

How Three Plays At End Of First Half vs. Raiders Gave Parks Frazier, Jeff Saturday, Colts' Offense 'A Lot Of Confidence'

The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run and had 147 yards on 22 carries in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Why Matt Ryan Started At Quarterback For Colts In Week 10 Win Over Raiders

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

news

With Change All Around, Colts' Defense Delivers As Usual Against Raiders

In a season marked by frequent change, the one constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 has been the team's defense. That unit came to play once again in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, shutting the door on a potential game-winning drive to give Indy its fourth win of the year.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising