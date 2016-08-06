Tony Dungy Almost Quit Football – How A Man You've Never Heard Of Got Him Into The Hall Of Fame

Just as Dungy makes history tonight, so do those who supported him along the way.

Aug 06, 2016 at 03:21 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/lloyd-heather.jpg
Heather Lloyd
dungy-tony-jacket.jpg

No one goes into the Pro Football Hall of Fame alone. Just like football, it's a team victory.

For every gold jacket, for every bronze bust, for every enshrinee, there is a path. And along that path is a chain of people who helped show him the way.

"There's a ton of people that just speak into your life that way, that keep you going in the right direction. They're not recognized as people who had a big impact like Chuck Noll. But they had the same impact," says former Colts coach Tony Dungy.

For Dungy, one of those people was an administrator at Frost Junior High School in Jackson, Michigan.

"Leroy Rocquemore was my junior high assistant principal. And he just developed a care for all his students, but as a senior in high school, I quit the football team. And I hadn't seen Mr. Rocquemore in two or three years. He called me up and said, 'You need to come to my house. Word on the street is, you're not going to play. And tell me why.'"

Rocquemore talked him into returning. It's something he says he probably wouldn't have done on his own. And he doesn't know where he'd be now if he hadn't done it.

"I don't know what I'd be doing, but I know I wouldn't have been a football coach in the NFL if it weren't for a junior high assistant principal taking an interest in one of his students away from the school," he says.

David Baker, President and Executive Director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, says every guy who wears the gold jacket has a story like that.

"Obviously, Tony Dungy, he's historic as the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl. But more importantly, one of the great things about enshrinement is that it's not just Tony Dungy when he's giving his speech. It's all those people that were part of his journey who are coming."

Just as Dungy makes history tonight, so do those who supported him along the way.

"If Tony Dungy doesn't come back because of the encouragement of that teacher, all the guys he touches along the way wouldn't be coming back to Canton with him."

Tonight, Leroy Rocquemore, you're in the Hall of Fame.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts, Eagles Meet For Week 11 Clash At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.

news

'Edgerrin James: A Football Life' Premieres Friday On NFL Network

NFL Films' profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James features interviews with James, Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian and – of course – Trick Daddy.

news

How Three Plays At End Of First Half vs. Raiders Gave Parks Frazier, Jeff Saturday, Colts' Offense 'A Lot Of Confidence'

The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run and had 147 yards on 22 carries in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Why Matt Ryan Started At Quarterback For Colts In Week 10 Win Over Raiders

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

news

With Change All Around, Colts' Defense Delivers As Usual Against Raiders

In a season marked by frequent change, the one constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 has been the team's defense. That unit came to play once again in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, shutting the door on a potential game-winning drive to give Indy its fourth win of the year.

EXTENDED! Colts “Blue Friday” No Fee Offer

EXTENDED! Colts "Blue Friday" No Fee Offer

Colts Fans! Take advantage of our Blue Friday offer and enjoy no fees on single-game tickets to our Fan Appreciation game against the Houston Texans! Offer is available through Cyber Monday at 11:59pm. Get your tickets while you can!

Find Tickets More Info
Advertising