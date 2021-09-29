Colts Place CB T.J. Carrie On Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley To 53-Man Roster, Sign S Jordan Lucas To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves before Wednesday's practice. 

Sep 29, 2021 at 12:51 PM
Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, signed safety Jordan Lucas to the practice squad and placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on the Injured Reserve list.

Chesley, 6-0, 190 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 1. He participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing a reserve/future contract with Indianapolis on January 12, 2021. Chesley has played in three career games and has tallied one special teams tackle in his time with the Houston Texans (2019-20) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019). He originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Collegiately, Chesley played in 42 career games (32 starts) at Coastal Carolina from 2014-18 and totaled 140 tackles (105 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 25 passes defensed, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown) and one blocked kick 

Lucas, 6-1, 190 pounds, has played in 49 career games (four starts) in his time with the Chicago Bears (2020), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19) and Miami Dolphins (2016-17) and has compiled 32 tackles (21 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, three passes defensed, one interception and 15 special teams stops. He has appeared in six postseason contests (one start) and has registered six tackles (two solo), one pass defensed and two special teams stops. Lucas was originally selected by the Dolphins in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Carrie, 6-0, 208 pounds, has played in 110 career games (54 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020-21), Cleveland Browns (2018-19) and Oakland Raiders (2014-17) and has compiled 365 tackles (297 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 52 passes defensed, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 10 special teams stops. He has also registered 52 punt returns for 387 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 395 yards. In 2021, Carrie saw action in all three games (one start) and registered 11 solo tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams stop.

