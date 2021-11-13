Colts Activate CB T.J. Carrie From Injured Reserve, Waive CB BoPete Keyes, Elevate S Jahleel Addae To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from the Injured Reserve list and waived cornerback BoPete Keyes. The team also elevated safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.

Carrie, 6-0, 208 pounds, was placed on Indianapolis' Injured Reserve list on September 29. He has played in 110 career games (54 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020-21), Cleveland Browns (2018-19) and Oakland Raiders (2014-17) and has compiled 365 tackles (297 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 52 passes defensed, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 10 special teams stops. Carrie has also registered 52 punt returns for 387 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 395 yards. In 2021, he saw action in three games (one start) and registered 11 solo tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams stop.

Keyes, 6-1, 202 pounds, was claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Kansas City) on September 1. He saw action in four games with Indianapolis and tallied one special teams tackle. As a rookie in 2020, Keyes played in eight games (one start) with the Chiefs and compiled seven tackles (six solo) and one special teams stop. He also saw action in one postseason contest. Keyes was originally selected by Kansas City in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.