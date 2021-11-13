Colts Activate CB T.J. Carrie From Injured Reserve, Waive CB BoPete Keyes, Elevate S Jahleel Addae To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Carrie intercepted two passes with the Colts in 2020 and has appeared in three games this season. 

Nov 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from the Injured Reserve list and waived cornerback BoPete Keyes. The team also elevated safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.

Carrie, 6-0, 208 pounds, was placed on Indianapolis' Injured Reserve list on September 29. He has played in 110 career games (54 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020-21), Cleveland Browns (2018-19) and Oakland Raiders (2014-17) and has compiled 365 tackles (297 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 52 passes defensed, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 10 special teams stops. Carrie has also registered 52 punt returns for 387 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 395 yards. In 2021, he saw action in three games (one start) and registered 11 solo tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams stop.

Keyes, 6-1, 202 pounds, was claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Kansas City) on September 1. He saw action in four games with Indianapolis and tallied one special teams tackle. As a rookie in 2020, Keyes played in eight games (one start) with the Chiefs and compiled seven tackles (six solo) and one special teams stop. He also saw action in one postseason contest. Keyes was originally selected by Kansas City in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Addae, 5-10, 195 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on October 26. Addae has played in 108 career games (62 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (2013-18, 2020) and Houston Texans (2019) and has totaled 415 tackles (316 solo), 18.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 26 passes defensed, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 23 special teams stops. He has also appeared in five postseason contests (four starts) and has compiled 34 tackles (20 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Addae was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and played in Week 9 vs. the New York Jets.

