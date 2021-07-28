Colts Place T.J. Carrie, Al-Quadin Muhammad And Xavier Rhodes On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed cornerback T.J. Carrie, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jul 28, 2021 at 09:13 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (2)

Carrie, 6-0, 208 pounds, has played in 107 career games (53 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Cleveland Browns (2018-19) and Oakland Raiders (2014-17) and has compiled 354 tackles (286 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 51 passes defensed, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and nine special teams stops. He also has registered 52 punt returns for 387 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 395 yards. Carrie signed with Indianapolis as a free agent on March 30, 2020. In 2020, he saw action in 15 games (two starts) and totaled 27 tackles (21 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, eight passes defensed, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), five special teams stops and one touchdown return after a blocked punt. Carrie also started one postseason contest and tallied four tackles (two solo).

Muhammad, 6-4, 250 pounds, has played in 51 career games (seven starts) in his time with the Colts (2018-20) and New Orleans Saints (2017) and has compiled 79 tackles (55 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one special teams stop. He was originally claimed by Indianapolis off waivers from the New Orleans Saints on September 2, 2018. In 2020, Muhammad saw action in all 16 games and totaled 23 tackles (19 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He appeared in one postseason contest and tallied one solo tackle and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Rhodes, 6-1, 210 pounds, has played in 120 career games (113 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020) and Minnesota Vikings (2013-19) and has compiled 414 tackles (353 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 85 passes defensed, 12 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and three forced fumbles. He was signed by the Colts as a free agent on March 27, 2020. In 2020, Rhodes started all 16 games for Indianapolis and totaled 42 tackles (35 solo), 12 passes defensed and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3. Rhodes started one postseason contest and tallied three tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed.

