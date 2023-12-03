Game Recap

Colts boost playoff odds with chaotic overtime win over Titans in Week 13

Gardner Minshew's 55-yard pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce set up a four-yard walk-off touchdown to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in overtime. 

Dec 03, 2023 at 04:36 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

NASHVILLE – The Colts held serve in the AFC playoff race with a chaotic 31-28 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

In a game that saw a fumble recovery and lost fumble on the same play, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble on a punt, a pick-two, a missed go-ahead PAT and a lead change in overtime, the Colts emerged with a massive win for their chances of playing postseason football.

A Gardner Minshew II 55-yard heave to wide receiver Alec Pierce earned the Colts a first-and-goal set of downs on the Titans' four-yard line late in overtime, and Minshew hit Michael Pittman Jr. for a walk-off touchdowns with 2:30 left in overtime.

The win pushed the Colts to 7-5, meaning they'll enter Week 14 still in control of a spot in the AFC playoff picture.

After the Titans opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run by Henry, the Colts swiftly responded. Minshew connected with wide receiver Alec Pierce on a deep play-action pass, which Pierce caught in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown – the second-year wideout's first touchdown of the season.

Despite not converting a third down in the first half and running back Zack Moss being held to 18 yards on seven rushes, the Colts compiled a pair of drives that ended with a Matt Gay field goal, which cut the Titans' deficit to 17-13 after 30 minutes.

A lengthy 19-play, 70-yard drive chewed 10 minutes off the clock to begin the second half and ended with a Gay field goal, which brought the Colts within a point.

The Colts took the lead late in the third quarter when safety Nick Cross blocked a Ryan Stonehouse punt, with linebacker Grant Stuard grabbing the ball sprinting into the end zone for a touchdown. The Colts opted to go for two – a conversion would've put them up by seven points – but Minshew's pass tipped off the hands of Moss and was returned by Titans safety Amani Hooker for a two-point score, which brought the Titans back within three.

After forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, cornerback Tony Brown – who lined up pre-snap as a gunner – perfectly timed his sprint toward Stonehouse and blocked the punt (it was later ruled a forced fumble), with linebacker Segun Olubi recovering the ball and returning it to the Titans' 7-yard line.

The Colts settled for a field goal when Minshew was sacked on third-and-goal from the one-yard line, going up 25-19.

Tennessee tied the game with five and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when quarterback Will Levis connected with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a three-yard touchdown, which capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Kicker Nick Folk missed the ensuing PAT, which would've given the Titans the lead, keeping the game tied at 25.

The Titans entered Week 13 undefeated at Nissan Stadium (4-0) this season. Tennessee lost both Henry and standout defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to injuries during the game.

This was the Colts' third overtime game of the year. Previously the Colts beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime Week 3 and lost to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in Week 4.

