Colts boost playoff odds with chaotic overtime win over Titans in Week 13

Despite not converting a third down in the first half and running back Zack Moss being held to 18 yards on seven rushes, the Colts compiled a pair of drives that ended with a Matt Gay field goal, which cut the Titans' deficit to 17-13 after 30 minutes.

A lengthy 19-play, 70-yard drive chewed 10 minutes off the clock to begin the second half and ended with a Gay field goal, which brought the Colts within a point.

The Colts took the lead late in the third quarter when safety Nick Cross blocked a Ryan Stonehouse punt, with linebacker Grant Stuard grabbing the ball sprinting into the end zone for a touchdown. The Colts opted to go for two – a conversion would've put them up by seven points – but Minshew's pass tipped off the hands of Moss and was returned by Titans safety Amani Hooker for a two-point score, which brought the Titans back within three.