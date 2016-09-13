Tight Ends Have Huge Day In Colts' Season Opener

The eighth play of the drive turned out to be just that, as Doyle popped up just at the right time to snag a six-yard touchdown pass from Luck. After the extra point from Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis finally led, 35-34.

"Yeah, the play was intended for Donte, maybe," Doyle said with a laugh, referring to Moncrief, who was right behind him on the play. "But it was an exciting time."

In just one game, Doyle has tied his career-high for receiving touchdowns in a season, having also caught two scores in 2014. Previously utilized as more of an all-around tight end in Indianapolis — known for his blocking and special teams skills — Doyle was bumped up to the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart this offseason after the team re-signed Allen and elected to let Coby Fleener, who ultimately signed with the New Orleans Saints, test the free agent market.

Allen said he wasn't surprised to see Doyle step up the way he did on Sunday.

"That's Jack Doyle," Allen said. "I don't worry a bit whenever Jack comes in and I'm on the sideline, because I know he's more than capable of going out there and executing, whether it's in the run blocking, pass blocking, or as you were able to see today, the receiving. He was able to go in there and get it done."

While the Colts' Week 2 matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos could prove to feature a totally different offensive attack scheme-wise, Sunday's game against the Lions showed Chudzinski and Luck everything they needed to know about their tight ends.