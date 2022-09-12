Colts Leave Houston Feeling 'Weird,' Unsatisfied, But Also Confident After Week 1 Tie With Texans

"It's a great feeling to know how we could storm back with 10 or 11 minutes left," Hines said. "That's amazing to see that we can come back down 20 and have a chance to put ourselves in the game, because a lot of times you put yourself in that position, you can't win."

The Colts made it near midfield after a quick Texans three-and-out before their drive stalled and the game wound up in overtime.

That's when Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would've been a game-winning 42-yard field goal.

But the Colts didn't view Blankenship's miss as some siloed-off event that solely determined the outcome of the game. Avoiding those mistakes and penalties (seven for 89 yards) that put the Colts behind by 17 in the first place could've eliminated the need for a game-winning kick in overtime.

"It's not any one play," Reich said. "There's obviously a lot of plays in the game so we're not pointing to the missed field goal in overtime. There were plenty of mistakes throughout that game where we could've sealed it and we didn't."

The Colts averaged 5.7 yards per play and gained 517 yards of offense – yet scored just 20 points. They became only the 17th team in NFL history to have more than 515 yards of offense while scoring 20 or fewer points; teams are now 2-12-3 when hitting those marks.

"When you gain those kind of yards, you got to score 40 points," Reich said. "You can't walk away with 20 points. With that much offense, that's not near good enough."

But this is all to say the way the Colts played on offense does give them confidence for where the 2022 season is headed. Taylor was a menace, Pittman had a 100-yard game and Ryan's leadership shined even as things looked bleak in Week 1.

And there's a sense of belief that those self-inflicted mistakes – the ones that led to this weird feeling after a tie – can not only be fixed, but fixed quickly.

"The effort across the board to me is encouraging," Ryan said. "If we play with that kind of intensity, clean up some of these mistakes and just execute a little better, there's a lot of things that we can build on.