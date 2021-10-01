Just Announced: 2021 Colts Gameday Events, Giveaways, Parties & More!

The 2021 season is underway, and the Colts have a ton of great opportunities and events for fans to look forward to throughout the season. Check out what's happening each week!
Week Four @ Miami Dolphins
Sunday, October 3
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
The Colts will head down south to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins. Indy has won their last 3 games in Miami and will look to keep that streak alive in this crucial AFC clash.
🎉 FREE Watch Party: Carmel Midtown Plaza; Carmel, Indiana
📺 Tune In: CBS, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
---
Week Five @ Baltimore Ravens
Monday, October 11
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
The Colts will look to take down the Ravens on the road in one of the most anticipated Monday Night Football matchups of the 2021 season. Expect fireworks in this one as DeForest Buckner and company will look to slow down Lamar Jackson in this AFC thriller.
Tune In: ESPN, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
---
Week Six vs Houston Texans
Sunday, October 17
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
When two division rivals meet there are always fireworks, and this week should be no different. The Texans are coming to town, and the Colts will look to defend home field is this classic AFC South Showdown.
Gameday Information:
- Touchdown Town: Start YOUR gameday with fellow Colts fans at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, the best pregame party for fans of all ages!
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: Darius Leonard Koozie
- Gameday Theme: Crucial Catch
- Gameday Giveaway: Crucial Catch Ribbon
---
Week Seven @ San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, October 24
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m.
All of America will be watching as the Colts travel across the country to face off against the San Francisco 49ers. The stage does not get much bigger than Sunday Night Football.
🎉 FREE Watch Party: Pins Mechanical Co., Downtown Indy
📺 Tune In: NBC, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
---
Week Eight vs Tennessee Titans
Sunday, October 31
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
The Colts and Titans have had some thrilling battles on the gridiron, and this week should promise more of the same. This is an AFC South matchup that always provides excitement and passion.
🎃 FREE Colts Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration: Wednesday, October 20; South Lot, Lucas Oil Stadium
Gameday Information:
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: T.Y. Hilton Koozie
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: T.Y. Hilton Koozie
- Gameday Theme: Halloween
- Gameday Giveaway: Halloween Masks
---
Week Nine vs New York Jets
Thursday, November 4
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m.
Thursday Night Football is always an opportunity to kick off the NFL Week right, and the Colts will have that opportunity against the Jets in a primetime AFC Showdown. Indy will look to make some big plays in this year's "Blue Out" color rush game.
Gameday Information:
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: Quenton Nelson Koozie
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: Quenton Nelson Koozie
- Gameday Theme: Blue Out
- Gameday Giveaway: Knit Hat with Pom (compliments of Lucas Oil)
Tune In: FOX/NFLN/Amazon, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
---
Week Ten vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, November 14
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
Coming off a few days extra rest, expect the Colts to be fired up in a classic AFC South showdown. The Colts and Jags have been going at it for years, and what better way to spend a Sunday than watching these two teams face off in Indy.
Gameday Information:
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: Carson Wentz Koozie
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: Carson Wentz Koozie
- Gameday Theme: Salute to Service
- Gameday Giveaway: DigiCamo Victory Flag
---
Week Eleven @ Buffalo Bills
Sunday, November 21
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
The Colts will be searching for revenge in the rematch of last season's playoff matchup. Look for the Colts to be motivated and out for vengeance in this battle of AFC teams.
---
Week Twelve vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, November 28
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
When Tom Brady and company comes into town, the emotions and excitement will be running high. Manning and Brady always put on a show for the fans, and this years Colts team will look to continue that trend and defend home turf against the reigning Super Bowl Champs.
Gameday Information:
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: Robert Mathis Koozie
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: Robert Mathis Koozie
- Gameday Theme: Throwback (Check out the uniforms here) / Ring of Honor
- Gameday Giveaway: Throwback Jersey Rally Towel
- Halftime: Robert Mathis Ring of Honor Induction
Tune In: FOX, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
---
Week Thirteen @ Houston Texans
Sunday, November 5
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
As we get in the latter half of the season, divisional games can be the difference in clinching a playoff berth. This is another AFC South Showdown game where the Colts will be looking to win on the road..
---
Week Fourteen - BYE
---
Week Fifteen vs New England Patriots
Date: TBD
Kickoff: TBD
The Colts and Patriots have had some battles over the years, and this late season showdown between AFC rivals promises to be a good one. The Colts will look to finish the season strong at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Gameday Information:
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: Kenny Moore II Koozie
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: Kenny Moore II Koozie
- Gameday Theme: Happy Holidays
- Gameday Giveaway: Colts Santa Hat
Tune In: TBD, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
---
Week Sixteen @ Arizona Cardinals
Saturday, December 25
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
The Colts will head west into the desert to take on the Cardinals in a showdown that is sure to raise the heat. Indy will look to cool down Kyler Murray and company on their home turf. Expect fireworks from this one under the lights in Arizona.
Tune In: NFLN/CBS4, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
---
Week Seventeen vs Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, January 2
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
The Colts will want to put on a show for the home fans in their final Regular Season home game of the season. Jon Gruden coached teams are always fun to watch, so this matchup should have lots of excitement.
Gameday Information:
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: For The Shoe Koozie
- Touchdown Town Giveaway: For The Shoe Koozie
- Gameday Theme: Fan Appreciation
- Gameday Giveaway: Colts Knit Scarf
---
Week Eighteen @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, January 9
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
The Colts will head down to the Sunshine State in the final week of the season to take on the Jags in what could be a crucial AFC South Showdown game.