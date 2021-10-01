Just Announced: 2021 Colts Gameday Events, Giveaways, Parties & More!

Don’t miss out on an exciting lineup of gameday events. Here’s everything Colts Nation can look forward to as the season continues.

Oct 01, 2021 at 12:06 PM
The 2021 season is underway, and the Colts have a ton of great opportunities and events for fans to look forward to throughout the season. Check out what's happening each week!

Week Four @ Miami Dolphins

Sunday, October 3
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

The Colts will head down south to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins. Indy has won their last 3 games in Miami and will look to keep that streak alive in this crucial AFC clash.

🎉 FREE Watch Party: Carmel Midtown Plaza; Carmel, Indiana

📺 Tune In: CBS, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ Complete broadcast information

---

Week Five @ Baltimore Ravens

Monday, October 11
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

The Colts will look to take down the Ravens on the road in one of the most anticipated Monday Night Football matchups of the 2021 season. Expect fireworks in this one as DeForest Buckner and company will look to slow down Lamar Jackson in this AFC thriller.

Tune In: ESPN, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Six vs Houston Texans

Sunday, October 17
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

When two division rivals meet there are always fireworks, and this week should be no different. The Texans are coming to town, and the Colts will look to defend home field is this classic AFC South Showdown.

🎫 Buy Tickets

Other ticket deals:

Gameday Information:

  • Touchdown Town: Start YOUR gameday with fellow Colts fans at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, the best pregame party for fans of all ages!
  • Touchdown Town Giveaway: Darius Leonard Koozie
  • Gameday Theme: Crucial Catch
  • Gameday Giveaway: Crucial Catch Ribbon

Tune In: CBS, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Seven @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, October 24
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m.

All of America will be watching as the Colts travel across the country to face off against the San Francisco 49ers. The stage does not get much bigger than Sunday Night Football.

🎉 FREE Watch Party: Pins Mechanical Co., Downtown Indy

📺 Tune In: NBC, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Eight vs Tennessee Titans

Sunday, October 31
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

The Colts and Titans have had some thrilling battles on the gridiron, and this week should promise more of the same. This is an AFC South matchup that always provides excitement and passion.

🎫 Buy Tickets

Other ticket deals:

🎃 FREE Colts Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration: Wednesday, October 20; South Lot, Lucas Oil Stadium

Gameday Information:

  • Touchdown Town: Start YOUR gameday with fellow Colts fans at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, the best pregame party for fans of all ages!
  • Touchdown Town Giveaway: T.Y. Hilton Koozie
  • Gameday Theme: Halloween
  • Gameday Giveaway: Halloween Masks

Tune In: CBS, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Nine vs New York Jets

Thursday, November 4
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m.

Thursday Night Football is always an opportunity to kick off the NFL Week right, and the Colts will have that opportunity against the Jets in a primetime AFC Showdown. Indy will look to make some big plays in this year's "Blue Out" color rush game.

🎫 Buy Tickets

Gameday Information:

  • Touchdown Town: Start YOUR gameday with fellow Colts fans at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, the best pregame party for fans of all ages!
  • Touchdown Town Giveaway: Quenton Nelson Koozie
  • Gameday Theme: Blue Out
  • Gameday Giveaway: Knit Hat with Pom (compliments of Lucas Oil)

Tune In: FOX/NFLN/Amazon, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Ten vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, November 14
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

Coming off a few days extra rest, expect the Colts to be fired up in a classic AFC South showdown. The Colts and Jags have been going at it for years, and what better way to spend a Sunday than watching these two teams face off in Indy.

🎫 Buy Tickets

Other ticket deals:

Gameday Information:

  • Touchdown Town: Start YOUR gameday with fellow Colts fans at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, the best pregame party for fans of all ages!
  • Touchdown Town Giveaway: Carson Wentz Koozie
  • Gameday Theme: Salute to Service
  • Gameday Giveaway: DigiCamo Victory Flag

Tune In: CBS, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Eleven @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday, November 21
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

The Colts will be searching for revenge in the rematch of last season's playoff matchup. Look for the Colts to be motivated and out for vengeance in this battle of AFC teams.

Tune In: CBS, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Twelve vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, November 28
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

When Tom Brady and company comes into town, the emotions and excitement will be running high. Manning and Brady always put on a show for the fans, and this years Colts team will look to continue that trend and defend home turf against the reigning Super Bowl Champs.

🎫 Buy Tickets

Gameday Information:

Tune In: FOX, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Thirteen @ Houston Texans

Sunday, November 5
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

As we get in the latter half of the season, divisional games can be the difference in clinching a playoff berth. This is another AFC South Showdown game where the Colts will be looking to win on the road..

Tune In: CBS, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Fourteen - BYE

---

Week Fifteen vs New England Patriots

Date: TBD
Kickoff: TBD

The Colts and Patriots have had some battles over the years, and this late season showdown between AFC rivals promises to be a good one. The Colts will look to finish the season strong at Lucas Oil Stadium.

🎫 Buy Tickets

Gameday Information:

  • Touchdown Town: Start YOUR gameday with fellow Colts fans at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, the best pregame party for fans of all ages!
  • Touchdown Town Giveaway: Kenny Moore II Koozie
  • Gameday Theme: Happy Holidays
  • Gameday Giveaway: Colts Santa Hat

Tune In: TBD, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Sixteen @ Arizona Cardinals

Saturday, December 25
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

The Colts will head west into the desert to take on the Cardinals in a showdown that is sure to raise the heat. Indy will look to cool down Kyler Murray and company on their home turf. Expect fireworks from this one under the lights in Arizona.

Tune In: NFLN/CBS4, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Seventeen vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, January 2
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

The Colts will want to put on a show for the home fans in their final Regular Season home game of the season. Jon Gruden coached teams are always fun to watch, so this matchup should have lots of excitement.

🎫 Buy Tickets

Gameday Information:

  • Touchdown Town: Start YOUR gameday with fellow Colts fans at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, the best pregame party for fans of all ages!
  • Touchdown Town Giveaway: For The Shoe Koozie
  • Gameday Theme: Fan Appreciation
  • Gameday Giveaway: Colts Knit Scarf

Tune In: CBS, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

---

Week Eighteen @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, January 9
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

The Colts will head down to the Sunshine State in the final week of the season to take on the Jags in what could be a crucial AFC South Showdown game. 

Tune In: CBS, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM, Colts Mobile App
➡️ How To Watch Colts Games

