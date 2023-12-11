'Family Four Pack' returns for Colts season finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2024 and celebrate January's "Fan Appreciation Game" with a "Family Four Pack" to the January Colts-Houston Texans game, featuring game tickets, an on-field experience and complimentary food from QDOBA Mexican Eats.
A limited number of ticket packs are available starting at $200. The Family Four Pack includes:
- Four tickets to Colts-Texans game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 6 or 7, 2024,
- Exclusive post-game field visit, and
- Two free entrees to redeem at QDOBA Mexican Eats (total value $30)
Fans may purchase the pack beginning today at **Colts.com/family**.
During the end-of-season Fan Appreciation Game, the Colts will provide family-friendly activities at Lucas Oil Stadium, including a knitted scarf giveaway at entry gates for the first 50,000 fans, a halftime show celebration of Indiana high school football athletes and more.