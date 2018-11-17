UPDATED: Four Ruled Out For Sunday's Titans Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Friday said three players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 11 divisional clash against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team added another player to that list on Saturday, meanwhile.

Those ruled out are tight ends Ryan Hewitt and Erik Swoope, as well as safety Malik Hooker and cornerback D.J. Killings.

» Hewitt missed last Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury suffered two weeks prior against the Oakland Raiders. Following the Colts' bye week, Hewitt was a non-participant at practice last week, and did not practice on Wednesday, though he was a limited participant on Thursday.

» Swoope was knocked out of the Colts' Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury and hasn't been able to return to practice since. Reich said recently the injury to Swoope is more of a lingering issue, and that his availability could fluctuate at times moving forward. "We anticipate (it) will continue to get better. But for right now, it gets aggravated and, you know, just got to take care of it."

» Hooker, meanwhile, has been listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue since after the Colts' Week 7 game against the Bills. The injury caused him to miss the next week's game against the Oakland Raiders, but he was able to return last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording four tackles and recovering a late fumble to seal a divisional victory. After missing the entire week of practice this week, however, the Colts on Saturday announced Hooker, originally labeled as questionable for the Titans game, had been downgraded to out.

» Killings was just elevated to the active roster from the practice squad on Tuesday, but after being a full participant on Wednesday, was listed as limited with an ankle injury on Thursday. Killings is yet to make his NFL debut after entering the league last season as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida.

Injury report

Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

» DNP: S Clayton Geathers (knee); CB Nate Hairston (ankle; questionable); TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle; out); S Malik Hooker (hip/illness; out); C Ryan Kelly (knee); CB D.J. Killings (ankle; out); LB Darius Leonard (hamstring); G/C Quenton Nelson (back); TE Erik Swoope (knee; out)

» Limited: None.