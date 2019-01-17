'The Sky's The Limit' For Colts, T.Y. Hilton In 2019

With the season now over, however, that's priority No. 1.

"Get healthy," Hilton said about what's next for him. "I just talked to doc; it's gonna take me a few months to get healthy, but I look forward to my recovery process. I'll finally get some time to rest. My ankle needs it. I've just gotta rest."

Hilton bounced back in 2018 to post 76 catches for 1,270 yards and six touchdowns — all numbers that bested his previous season's and earned him the right to be a Pro Bowl alternate.

With quarterback Andrew Luck healthy and back under center after missing all of 2017, the dynamic duo with the unbreakable chemistry picked up right where they left off.

"T.Y. Hilton is a baller," Luck said. "What that guy has been through with his ankle injury and his ability to perform and a top level is special and I certainly love playing with (him)."

Luck's return as well as an influx in talent and athleticism all over the roster helped lead the Colts to a result that not many people outside of the organization expected, especially after getting off to the kind of start that the team did.

"Coming from 1-5 and went on the tear that we went on, the sky is the limit for us," Hilton said. "As long as we continue playing Colts football and play the way that we're supposed to play, we'll be a tough team to beat.

"What Chris (Ballard) and Frank has put together, they're putting together some guys that love football," Hilton continued. "And as long as you're around guys that love football, you're gonna be a tough team."

Now that the 2018 season is in the rear-view mirror after the Colts' Divisional Round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, the Colts are already looking ahead to 2019. For Hilton, he sees a bright future in store for the organization.