The Indiana Football Digest's Insider – 2015 Volume Six

By Paul Condry And Matt Kopsea

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The Plymouth community was stunned Sunday with the sudden passing of junior defensive back David Bacon Jr. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Bacon record seven tackles Saturday in the Rockies' 23-14 win over Elkhart Memorial.

Garrett coach Chris DePew earned his 100th career victory with the Railroaders' 35-14 triumph over Eastside.

North Harrison ended Brownstown Central's 29-game regular season and 23-game Mid-Southern Conference winning streaks with a 38-30 victory.

After snapping a 38-game losing streak earlier in the season, Taylor snapped a 27-game Mid-Indiana/Hoosier Heartland Conference losing skid with a 13-12 win over Clinton Central.

Alex Neligh became New Palestine's career passing touchdown leader with 43 after throwing for 248 yards and three scores and running for 200 yards and three tallies in the Dragons' 84-17 win over Pendleton Heights. The Dragons also set new marks for points scored (84), total yards (813), and rushing yards (565) in a game.

Crawfordsville halted a 24-game Sagamore Conference losing streak with a 34-31 decision over Southmont.

Eastern Greene is 5-0 for the first time in program history with its 56-16 decision over Wood Memorial.

LaVille moved to 5-0 for the first time with its 39-0 blanking of Caston.

Northfield improved to 5-0 for the first time with a 65-6 win over Manchester.

Bowman Academy saw its 14-game regular season losing streak end with a 20-17 overtime win over LaPorte Lalumiere.

Tri-West's 14-game Sagamore Conference winning streak ended with a 38-35 setback to Western Boone.

OFF AND RUNNING

These coaches earned their first win at their new place of employment.

Derrick Ball – Edinburgh (46-45 over Switzerland County in four overtimes)

HIGHS AND LOWS

Here is the last time these clubs started 5-0

Adams Central (1999), Bloomington South (2006), Center Grove (2013), Columbus East (2014), Eastern Greene (first time), Eastbrook (2010), Evansville Mater Dei (2014), Evansville Reitz (2014), Fort Wayne Snider (2012), Gibson Southern (2014), Heritage Hills (2007), Indiana Deaf (2014), Kokomo (2010), Lafayette Central Catholic (2011), LaVille (first time), Leo (2013), Lowell (2009), Mishawaka Marian (2005), New Palestine (2014), North Harrison (2006), North White (1999) Northfield (first time), Northview (2006), Oak Hill (2013), Perry Central (2009), Pioneer (2011), Plymouth (2014), Shelbyville (2009), Tri-Central (2012), West Lafayette (2013), West Washington (1994), Wheeler (2011), Woodlan (1997).

Here is the last time these clubs opened 0-5

Blackford (2013), Centerville (1998), Clarksville (2013), Clinton Central (2013), Cloverdale (2012), Connersville (2011), Danville (1970), Delphi (2011), Fort Wayne Wayne (2011), Franklin Central (1995), Frontier (0-4-2-13), Hammond Bishop Noll (2014), Hammond Clark (2013), Indianapolis Marshall (first time), Indianapolis Washington (0-4-2006), Lake Station (2009), Logansport (2002), Madison (2010), Manchester (2011) Marion (1978), Martinsville (1988), Michigan City (first time), Mitchell (1989), North Central (Indianapolis) (2014), North Miami (2014), Norwell (2013), Paoli (2006), Park Tudor (2014), Portage (2014), Prairie Heights (2014), Riverton Parke (2014), Seymour (2014), South Bend Clay (2014), South Bend Riley (2004), Speedway (1989), Switzerland County (first time), Tell City (2008), West Central (1994), West Noble (2012), Wood Memorial (2014).

UPS AND DOWNS

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

New Palestine has won 19 games in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Riverton Parke has 23 straight setbacks.

North Central (Indianapolis) and Wood Memorial have 16 straight losses

Cloverdale and South Bend Riley have lost 14 games in a row.

Frontier and Clarksville have a 10-game losing streak.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Columbus East 39, New Palestine 23, Evansville Mater Dei 22, Plymouth 17, Pioneer 13, Linton-Stockton 12, Eastern Hancock 11, Center Grove 10, Heritage Hills 10, Leo 10, Wheeler 10, Bloomington South 9, Perry Central 9, Tri-Central 9, Gibson Southern 8, Northfield 8, Northview 8, Oak Hill 8, West Lafayette 8

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Riverton Parke 21,* *Marian 20, North Central (Indianapolis) 14, Wood Memorial 14, Cloverdale 13, South Bend Riley 13, Clarksville 9, Frontier 9, Connersville 8, Hammond Bishop Noll 8, Logansport 8, Park Tudor 8

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 59 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference games.

Penn has won 27 straight Northern Indiana Conference games.

East Central has won 26 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

North Vermillion has won 25 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Evansville Mater Dei has won 17 straight Southern Indiana Conference contests.

Leo has captured 16 straight Allen County/Northeast 8 Conference games.

New Palestine has won 16 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

South Putnam has taken 14 West Central/Western Indiana Conference games in a row.

Plymouth has won 13 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference contests.

Northeastern has captured 13 straight Tri-Eastern Conference games.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Riverton Parke has lost 34 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Cloverdale has run off 22 straight West Central/Western Indiana Conference losses.

Washington has suffered 22 straight Big Eight Conference losses.

Park Tudor has dropped 19 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Marion has lost 18 North Central Conference games in a row.

Benton Central has lost 15 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

North Central (Indianapolis) has dropped 13 Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference games in a row.

COACHING MILESTONES

CLOSING IN ON 400

Larry Wright (Sheridan) 394

CLOSING IN ON 300

Mike Gillin (Indian Creek) 294

CLOSING IN ON 200

Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 199

Grant Zgunda (Delta) 198

CLOSING IN ON 100

Roger Dodson (Greenfield-Central) 99

Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 98

Chad Zolman (Homestead) 96

Andy Thomas (Angola) 96